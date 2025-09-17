China Reaffirms Readiness to Jointly Promote More Just, Equitable Global Nuclear Governance

China is ready to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other countries to jointly promote more just and equitable global nuclear governance and pursue more inclusive and universally beneficial development, so as to better build a community with a shared future for humanity, said Shan Zhongde, director of China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA), at the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The conference opened on Monday in Vienna, focusing on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and technology and the urgent need to protect the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.



In a message delivered at the conference by Ghada Waly, director-general of the United Nations (UN) Office at Vienna, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the IAEA plays a vital role in ensuring that nuclear science and technology are used solely for peaceful purposes.



"Together, we can ensure that these tools advance development and safeguard humanity," the message said, urging continued efforts to eliminate the threat of nuclear proliferation.



IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the conference was convened at a pivotal moment, citing terrorism, armed conflicts and the erosion of nuclear norms amid widening global inequality. He said he had informed the UN Security Council that the global nuclear non-proliferation regime is under significant strain and requires protection.



More than 2,500 participants, including representatives of IAEA member states, international organizations and non-governmental organizations, are attending the meeting, which runs through Sept 19.



Addressing the conference's general debate, Shan said that the four major global initiatives proposed by China, namely, the Global Governance Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, are mutually reinforcing. They point the way to peace and development for humanity as well as stability and prosperity in the world. They also hold profound significance for overcoming challenges in global nuclear governance and for promoting the peaceful, safe, and sustainable development of nuclear energy.



Shan said development and cooperation are the defining feature of the IAEA, noting that China is ready to join hands with the agency and other countries to promote more just and equitable global nuclear governance and pursue more inclusive and universally beneficial development, so as to better build a community with a shared future for humanity.



On the sidelines of the conference, China held a special exhibition themed "Atoms for a better home: Achievements of China's Nuclear Energy Development."



The exhibition highlighted China's advances in cutting-edge nuclear power technology, industrial chain development, integration of AI and diverse applications of nuclear energy and nuclear technology. It also showcased China's contributions to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the joint building of a better home for humanity.

