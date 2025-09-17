Drastic Water Regime in Bulgaria: Villages in Elena Left with Just One Hour of Water Twice a Week

More than ten villages in Elena municipality are enduring one of the most severe water restrictions in recent years - households are receiving water only for a single hour, twice a week. The measure has left residents frustrated, particularly since some of the affected settlements are situated along the banks of the Yovkovtsi dam, which provides drinking water to seven municipalities in the Veliko Tarnovo district and to the Apriltsi municipality in the neighboring Gabrovo district. Despite this, the villages in Elena have never been connected to the dam’s system and instead depend on small local sources that are now drying up due to prolonged drought and climate change.

Mayor Eng. Dilyan Mlazev explained to BNT that eight villages and four neighborhoods in the town of Elena itself have fallen under the regime. Each of these communities relies on its own water sources, but declining rainfall has sharply reduced their flow. While restrictions on using drinking water for non-essential purposes, such as washing cars, filling pools, or watering gardens, have been imposed, he admitted that enforcing them is nearly impossible. “This problem is not entirely new, but with every year it becomes more alarming,” Mlazev warned.

The municipality’s chief engineer, Hristo Simeonov, pointed to a combination of factors behind the crisis: shrinking water resources, climate-driven drought, and the deteriorating water transmission network. In some cases, sources have run dry; in others, the infrastructure is too damaged to deliver sufficient supply. Even where parts of the network have been replaced, the available quantities remain far from adequate. He emphasized that technical projects for new water supplies are being drafted, but the bureaucratic process is slow and ill-suited to an emergency: “From the start of the design to receiving a construction permit can take up to two years. The situation is critical, and the state must treat it as such.”

For residents, the shortages are a daily ordeal. Deputy mayor Snezhana Stoyanova, who oversees several of the affected settlements, described conditions in Ilievtsi village as particularly dire due to frequent breakdowns in its old water network and the sharply reduced flow. Villagers say coping with water only twice a week has become a test of endurance. “It is extremely difficult. For officials, it’s a matter of paperwork during working hours, but for us it is everyday life,” a resident of Sredni Kolibi said.

Local authorities are trying to respond with projects for new boreholes and alternative sources, yet both municipal leaders and residents stress that without urgent state involvement and streamlined procedures, the crisis will only deepen. The demand is clear: Elena needs immediate support to secure a sustainable water supply before the situation becomes irreversible.