BREAKING: Drone Neutralized Over Warsaw Government Buildings, Two Belarusians Detained

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 22:26
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced late on Monday, 15 September, that security forces had neutralised a drone flying over key government sites in Warsaw. The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected above the buildings on Parkowa Street, which house government offices, as well as over the Belweder Palace, one of the official residences of the Polish president.

According to Tusk, the State Protection Service acted promptly to counter the drone. Two Belarusian nationals were detained in connection with the incident. The Polish police are currently investigating the circumstances, with no further details provided for now.

The development comes amid heightened tensions following the violation of Polish airspace by almost two dozen Russian drones during the night of 9–10 September. Those drones crossed into Poland from Ukrainian and Belarusian territory, sparking alarm in Warsaw and among NATO allies.

In reaction, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the launch of Operation Eastern Sentry to reinforce security along the alliance’s eastern flank. Polish authorities stated on 13 September that the mission had already effectively begun.

