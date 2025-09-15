BREAKING: Drone Neutralized Over Warsaw Government Buildings, Two Belarusians Detained

Surprise Guests: US Observers Attend Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 Drills
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced late on Monday, 15 September, that security forces had neutralised a drone flying over key government sites in Warsaw. The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected above the buildings on Parkowa Street, which house government offices, as well as over the Belweder Palace, one of the official residences of the Polish president.
❗️Poland has neutralized a drone over its government buildings and detained two Belarus citizens.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 15, 2025
According to Tusk, the State Protection Service acted promptly to counter the drone. Two Belarusian nationals were detained in connection with the incident. The Polish police are currently investigating the circumstances, with no further details provided for now.
The development comes amid heightened tensions following the violation of Polish airspace by almost two dozen Russian drones during the night of 9–10 September. Those drones crossed into Poland from Ukrainian and Belarusian territory, sparking alarm in Warsaw and among NATO allies.
In reaction, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the launch of Operation Eastern Sentry to reinforce security along the alliance’s eastern flank. Polish authorities stated on 13 September that the mission had already effectively begun.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has expressed optimism about NATO’s response following Russia’s September 10 drone incursions into Polish airspace
