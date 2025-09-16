Forbes 400: Bulgarian-Born Billionaire Makes Top 3 Youngest Rich List

This year’s Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans highlights a stark contrast between the majority of its members and a small cohort of young billionaires. While the average age of those on the list is 70, with 23 individuals over 90 - including 96-year-old land and timber magnate Archie Aldis Emmerson - a few younger figures have managed to accumulate extraordinary fortunes. For 2025, the minimum net worth to make the list reached a record .8 billion.

Among the 33 billionaires under 50, four newcomers joined the youngest ten, all aged 42 or younger. Technology, finance, and inherited wealth remain the dominant paths to early billionaire status.

Top Three Youngest Billionaires

Edwin Chen – Artificial Intelligence

Age 38 | Net Worth: billion

Chen founded Surge AI in 2020 to enhance data quality for AI training. A graduate of MIT in mathematics, computer science, and linguistics, he previously worked at Google, Facebook, and Twitter. Surge AI achieved billion in annual revenue within five years without external funding, and Chen’s 75% stake is now valued at billion.

Vlad Tenev – Stock Trading App

Age 38 | Net Worth: .8 billion

Born in Bulgaria, Tenev is CEO of Robinhood, a trading platform with 26 million user accounts. A third of its revenue comes from cryptocurrency trading, and expanding financial products continue to grow the platform. He is the only billionaire on the list with Bulgarian roots.

Lukas Walton – Legacy and Sustainable Investing

Age 38 | Net Worth: .8 billion

Heir to a portion of the Walmart fortune following his father’s death in 2005, Walton survived cancer as a child and now directs investments through the Builders Vision Fund, which has invested over billion in sustainable projects since 2021.

Other young billionaires in the top ten include Eduardo Vivas, Joshua Kushner, Baiju Bhatt, Dustin Moskovitz, Brian Venturo, Mark Zuckerberg, and Nathan Blecharczyk. These rankings underscore the ongoing influence of tech innovation, financial platforms, and inherited wealth in shaping the new generation of ultra-wealthy Americans.

Source: Novinite.bg