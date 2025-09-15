Deadly Crash on Botevgradsko Shose: Vehicle Splits in Two at 218 km/h
A tragic accident occurred in Sofia this morning, resulting in the death of a driver. The incident took place on Botevgradsko Shose Boulevard, where a car collided with a tree and the driver was killed instantly.
Footage circulating on social media shows the severity of the crash, with the vehicle apparently split in two from the impact. Emergency responders filed the accident report at approximately 9:30 a.m.
"With slick tires, at 218 km/h, on the first school day, when we put our children's backpacks on their backs and send them to school, on the same day, another 'brave driver' crashed at the entrance to Sofia - complete disgrace and disregard for the rules. The result is one dead - more like smashed - this time without any accidental casualties. Luck, maybe," Diana Rusinova wrote on Facebook.
