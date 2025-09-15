Bulgarian Border Authorities Intercept Largest Marijuana Shipment in 15 Years

Crime | September 15, 2025, Monday // 15:49
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Border Authorities Intercept Largest Marijuana Shipment in 15 Years

Bulgarian Customs authorities at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint have confiscated a record-breaking 740 kilograms of marijuana, the largest seizure at this crossing in the past 15 years. Haskovo District Prosecutor Ivan Stoyanov estimated the haul at over 11.8 million leva.

The truck carrying the drugs arrived at the checkpoint on September 11, traveling from Germany to Turkey with a production machine. Officers from the checkpoint’s "Fighting Trafficking" section ordered a detailed inspection, which led to the discovery of the narcotics hidden in 656 packages, stored in cardboard boxes and textile bags.

A foreign national connected to the shipment was detained for 72 hours, and authorities have submitted a request for his pre-trial custody. The vehicle, which bore a company seal and had an unusually large size, complicated X-ray inspection, explained Ivan Paskov, deputy director of the Burgas Customs Department.

Officials noted that this case marks the largest marijuana seizure in Bulgaria since the start of the year. Stefan Bakalov, head of the Drug Trafficking Department, stated that the drugs were destined for Turkey, where their estimated value exceeds 30 million euros. He also emphasized that marijuana remains the dominant substance trafficked along this route.

