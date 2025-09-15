Weekly Food Review: Meat, Yogurt, and Cheese Up, Vegetables Cheaper in Bulgaria

Society | September 15, 2025, Monday // 15:36
Bulgaria: Weekly Food Review: Meat, Yogurt, and Cheese Up, Vegetables Cheaper in Bulgaria @Pixabay

The cost of the standard consumer basket of basic food products in Bulgaria has fallen slightly over the past week, dropping by 2 leva to 96 leva. Despite the overall decline, certain products saw price increases, including meat, yogurt, and cheese, according to Vladimir Ivanov, chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), during the institution’s weekly market review.

Compared to the start of September, when the basket stood at 98 leva, the overall level remains relatively stable, with only small fluctuations in individual items. Pork, chicken, yogurt, cheese, and sugar recorded price hikes, while eggs, flour, and fresh milk maintained last week’s levels. In contrast, vegetables such as cucumbers, carrots, cabbage, and peppers became more affordable.

Ivanov noted that there are no external factors currently driving pricing pressures or market instability. He emphasized that both globally and across Europe, the market is experiencing notable stability, supported by strong supply and stable energy resources.

Still, the commission cautions that this trend may not last long. A gradual increase in food prices is expected from the middle of October, marking the start of a seasonal upward movement.

