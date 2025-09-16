Bulgaria Summons Russian Ambassador Over Drone Violations of Polish and Romanian Airspace

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on September 15 following the deliberate violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones on September 10.

At the meeting, the Director General for Political Affairs at the MFA, Gergana Karadjova, delivered a written demarche to the Russian ambassador. In it, Bulgaria firmly condemned the breach of Polish airspace, describing it as a deliberate act, and declared full solidarity with Poland as both a NATO ally and an EU partner.

The ministry underscored that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, along with a similar incident involving Romanian territory on September 13, represents a serious threat to the safety of European citizens, to regional stability, and to international peace. According to Sofia, such actions are not isolated cases but rather part of a series of recurring violations of the airspace of EU and NATO members since 2022, signaling a pattern of escalation rather than any intention to de-escalate on Moscow’s part.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia’s gross violation of Euro-Atlantic airspace, coupled with its ongoing large-scale strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, only strengthens Bulgaria’s resolve to contribute actively to joint NATO and EU measures. These include both strengthening defense and security along the Eastern flank and supporting diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving de-escalation and securing a fair, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in response to what Sofia described as Russia’s unprovoked military aggression.

The MFA once again called on Russia to immediately cease its attacks on Ukraine and halt provocative actions against European countries. It urged Moscow to engage in genuine negotiations to end hostilities, presenting this as the necessary first step toward establishing a just and lasting peace.