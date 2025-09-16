Bulgaria’s Weather on September 16: Warm and Sunny Across the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 15, 2025, Monday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Weather on September 16: Warm and Sunny Across the Country Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Monday, September 16, Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather, with only a few light clouds expected in some areas. A gentle east-northeasterly breeze will blow across the country. Daytime temperatures will be warm, reaching between 26°C and 31°C, while in Sofia the maximum will be around 28°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will also be sunny, though patches of low morning cloud are likely in certain locations before clearing. Winds will be light from the east. Temperatures near the shore will rise to 24–27°C, with sea water remaining pleasant at about 24°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be bright and mostly clear throughout the day. Winds will vary from light to moderate from the northwest, shifting to a southwesterly direction in the evening. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, highs will be around 24°C, while at 2,000 meters the maximum will reach about 16°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

