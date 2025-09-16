Father Ivan of Novi Han Dies After a Lifetime of Serving the Poor and Homeless in Bulgaria

Father Ivan from Novi Han, known across Bulgaria for his lifelong dedication to the poor and vulnerable, has passed away, Novinite.bg reported. His death was confirmed by Georgi Georgiev, mayor of the village of Yakimovo, who noted that despite his failing health in recent years, Father Ivan continued to visit and care for those in need.

For decades, Father Ivan embodied the values of Christian mercy and charity, becoming a symbol of compassion and selflessness. Through his tireless efforts, he offered shelter and hope to those who had nowhere else to turn. At the “St. Nicholas” shelter by the Church of the Holy Trinity in Novi Han, as well as in the home he created in Yakimovo, nearly 200 people - children, single mothers, elderly individuals, and the homeless - found refuge and support. Over the years, hundreds passed through his care, each given the opportunity for a new beginning.

All donations he received were invested directly into his mission, most often used to buy houses where he could provide accommodation for people without shelter. Even as he battled serious illnesses and advanced age, Father Ivan never abandoned his work and remained a constant presence among those who relied on him.

His path was not free of hardship. Fires, financial struggles, and health crises threatened his mission, yet Father Ivan remained steadfast. His perseverance and unwavering commitment transformed faith into concrete action, giving dignity and protection to the most vulnerable members of society.

He leaves behind a legacy of selfless service. Father Ivan will be remembered not only as a priest but as a man who turned compassion into daily practice, offering care to orphans, the poor, and the homeless, and inspiring others with his example of devotion and humanity.

Source: Novinite.bg

