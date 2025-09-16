Government: Bulgaria Ready to Protect Its Airspace from Russian Drone Threats

Bulgaria is prepared to intercept Russian drones, with particular attention being paid to the northeastern part of the country, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told bTV. Measures to strengthen surveillance are already underway following a decision by the Chief of Defense, including the maneuvering of forces and deployment of resources to ensure airspace security. The defense minister emphasized that MiG-29 aircraft are on standby to engage potential threats if necessary.

Zapryanov also addressed recent incidents in the region, noting that drones performing missions over Ukraine had fallen into the sea and were later carried to the northern Burgas shore. He reassured the public that these are being carefully monitored and that NATO’s support further enhances Bulgaria’s defensive capabilities. Highlighting regional developments, the minister referenced Poland’s interception of more than ten drones entering its airspace with assistance from Dutch fighter jets, prompting NATO consultations under Article 4, which led to the implementation of Operation Eastern Guard along NATO’s southeastern flank.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov echoed these assurances, stressing that steps have been taken to protect airspace and civil aviation, particularly in the northeast. He noted that Bulgaria is carefully monitoring the situation in line with NATO protocols and believes that Russia will act cautiously to avoid incidents over the Black Sea, where air traffic is dense. Zhelyazkov characterized recent provocations as tests of Alliance readiness rather than offensive actions but confirmed that any provocation will be met appropriately.

On broader defense matters, Zapryanov outlined Bulgaria’s plans for modernization and rearmament. The country will take a loan exceeding €3 billion under the EU’s SAFE programme to fund nine rearmament projects, each requiring parliamentary approval. The loan will be repaid over 40 years with a 10-year grace period. According to current three-year forecasts, Bulgaria aims to allocate 2.36% of its GDP to military spending in 2026.

The defense minister also emphasized the importance of political stability for national security, stating that a functioning, elected government with a parliamentary majority is crucial for Bulgaria’s defense. He reiterated that Bulgaria will not deploy troops to Ukraine. Both Zapryanov and Zhelyazkov stressed that surveillance is being intensified, the country is prepared to act if necessary, and NATO support ensures Bulgaria’s airspace and citizens remain secure.