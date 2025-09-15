On School Year Opening, Bulgaria's President Dismisses No-Confidence Vote Drama, Calls for Focus on Students

President Rumen Radev emphasized the critical role of education in Bulgaria’s progress during the ceremonial opening of the school year at the First English Language High School and Primary School 112 in Sofia. Speaking to the media, Radev highlighted that all of Bulgaria’s recent achievements are owed to an educated and dedicated populace committed to education, freedom, and national independence. He described an enlightened society as resistant to demagoguery and manipulation, underscoring the importance of cultivating both knowledge and civic virtues through education.

Radev stressed that securing a dignified future for Bulgaria depends on an educational system that balances modern technology with the country’s rich academic traditions. He framed education as a collective responsibility and a central tenet of state policy, emphasizing its role not only in knowledge transmission but also in fostering patriotism and shaping responsible citizens.

Turning briefly to current political matters, Radev said he did not wish to address the upcoming fifth vote of no confidence in the Zhelyazkov cabinet on this celebratory day. “I do not want to deal with pre-destined votes of no confidence or other bad-day topics on this wonderful Bulgarian holiday,” he said, underlining his preference to focus on the nation’s educational priorities.

On the issue of proposals to withdraw transportation from the presidential administration by the National Security Service (NSS), Radev refrained from a full comment but noted that all regional ministries possess official vehicles. He argued that the presidency lacks such a fleet, and while the NSS may not be involved, there must be a budget allocation to provide cars and drivers, framing the discussion as an opposition initiative.

Radev also briefly touched on infrastructure matters, referencing statements by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov regarding the Hemus highway. He agreed with Borissov’s claim that the highway would cost twice as much due to earlier mismanaged payments, though he chose not to dwell on such topics during the holiday.

Meanwhile, parliamentary developments continue. Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova confirmed that debates on the fifth vote of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov government are scheduled for Wednesday, with the vote likely to take place on Thursday. Kiselova noted that some of the justifications for this vote mirror previous attempts, reflecting what she described as a limited understanding of the constitution by the opposition.

Kiselova also opened an international scientific conference on nuclear fuel hosted by the Institute of Nuclear Research and Nuclear Energy at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, highlighting ongoing academic and technological engagement in Bulgaria alongside the political proceedings.

The president concluded his remarks by reiterating the significance of education in shaping Bulgaria’s future, urging that the focus remain on fostering capable, patriotic, and enlightened citizens rather than political disputes, particularly on a day celebrating the beginning of the school year.