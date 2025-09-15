Ankara Erupts in Demonstrations Over Legal Case Targeting Opposition Leader

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 11:49
Bulgaria: Ankara Erupts in Demonstrations Over Legal Case Targeting Opposition Leader

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Ankara on Sunday to protest a court case that could remove the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), just as the government completes a year-long legal crackdown on hundreds of its members. Participants waved Turkish flags and party banners while chanting calls for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to step down.

The upcoming court ruling, scheduled for Monday, will decide whether to annul the 2023 CHP congress over alleged procedural irregularities. Observers warn that the decision could significantly reshape the party, unsettle financial markets, and potentially affect the timing of the next general election, set for 2028. There remains the possibility that the court could delay its decision.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel, who was elected at the 2023 congress, addressed the rally, accusing the government of attempting to cling to power by undermining democratic principles and repressing opposition figures following recent local election victories. Ozel called for a snap general election and vowed to resist what he described as politically motivated attacks.

This case is political. The accusations are slander. Our comrades are innocent. What is being done is a coup against the future president and the future government. We will resist, we will resist, we will resist,” Ozel declared. He added that the current government fears democracy and justice, knowing that fair elections would jeopardize their hold on power.

The Turkish government maintains that the judiciary operates independently and denies any political motivation behind the legal actions. Over the past year, authorities have detained more than 500 people, including 17 CHP mayors in Istanbul and other party-run municipalities, citing corruption investigations. Hundreds of party members remain jailed pending trial in cases tied to alleged corruption and terrorism links, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Erdogan’s main political rival. Imamoglu’s March arrest triggered Turkey’s largest protests in a decade, prompting a brief but sharp decline in the lira and other financial assets.

At the Ankara rally, a letter from Imamoglu, read aloud to the crowd, accused the government of attempting to predetermine the next election by sidelining legitimate rivals and undermining democracy through judicial and political pressure. “The era of ‘I’ in this country will end, and the era of ‘we’ will begin. One person will lose, and everyone else will win,” Imamoglu wrote, drawing cheers from the audience who chanted his name in approval.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ankara, protests, Turkish

Related Articles:

'Britain Is Broken:' Anti-Immigration Protest in London Draws Over 100,000 as Clashes with Police Leave Dozens Injured

On September 13, London saw one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in recent memory, as anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson led the “Unite the Kingdom” march through the capital

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:26

Kathmandu Struggles to Recover as Death Toll from Nepal Protests Rises to 72

Residents in Nepal's capital said the city is struggling to return to its usual rhythm, adding that businesses have also suffered in the aftermath of violent anti-corruption protests.

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:01

Death Toll from Gen Z Protests Rises to 34 in Nepal

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34

World | September 12, 2025, Friday // 10:05

France Sees Nationwide 'Block Everything' Protests Against Macron, Hundreds Arrested

Protests erupted across France on Wednesday as demonstrators sought to “Block Everything,” targeting traffic, public spaces, and government authority in a show of discontent with President Emmanuel Macron

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02

Bulgaria Unveils High-Tech Sensor Line, Pledges Model Border with Turkey

A new sensor line has been inaugurated along the Bulgarian-Turkish border near the village of Krainovo

Politics | September 5, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Phone Talk Between Erdoğan and Putin Highlights Turkey’s Role in Peace Efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation focused on recent developments in international diplomacy and bilateral ties

World | August 21, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

BREAKING: Drone Neutralized Over Warsaw Government Buildings, Two Belarusians Detained

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced late on Monday, 15 September, that security forces had neutralised a drone flying over key government sites in Warsaw

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 22:26

Surprise Guests: US Observers Attend Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 Drills

On Monday, September 15, American military officers were present at the ongoing Russian-Belarusian military drills

World » Russia | September 15, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Trump Finally Labels Russia the 'Aggressor'

US President Donald Trump has for the first time openly described Russia as the aggressor in its war against Ukraine, marking a notable shift in his stance toward Moscow

World » Russia | September 15, 2025, Monday // 16:06

'Britain Is Broken:' Anti-Immigration Protest in London Draws Over 100,000 as Clashes with Police Leave Dozens Injured

On September 13, London saw one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in recent memory, as anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson led the “Unite the Kingdom” march through the capital

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:26

Kathmandu Struggles to Recover as Death Toll from Nepal Protests Rises to 72

Residents in Nepal's capital said the city is struggling to return to its usual rhythm, adding that businesses have also suffered in the aftermath of violent anti-corruption protests.

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:01

'We May Manage Our Space Together,' says Polish Foreign Minister on NATO Closing Part of Ukrainian Airspace

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has expressed optimism about NATO’s response following Russia’s September 10 drone incursions into Polish airspace

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria