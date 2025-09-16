Fatal Collision in Bulgaria: Romanian Couple Dies in Car Crash

A tragic accident on the "Republika" Pass claimed the lives of two Romanian citizens, a man and a woman, on Sunday afternoon. The collision occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the stretch between the villages of Vaglevtsi and Voneshta Voda, involving three cars traveling toward Ruse and an oncoming truck driven by a 52-year-old man from Stara Zagora.

The impact proved fatal for a 39-year-old Romanian driver and his 40-year-old passenger, who died at the scene. Authorities confirmed that the other drivers involved tested negative for alcohol.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash, and pre-trial proceedings have been launched to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.