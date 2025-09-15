'Britain Is Broken:' Anti-Immigration Protest in London Draws Over 100,000 as Clashes with Police Leave Dozens Injured

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:26
On September 13, London saw one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in recent memory, as anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson led the “Unite the Kingdom” march through the capital, drawing an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 participants. Supporters carried English St. George’s Cross flags, Union Jacks, and even U.S. and Israeli flags, some wearing MAGA. The rally was framed by Robinson as a free speech event, and also served as a memorial for American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead earlier in the week.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has a history of right-wing activism, including founding the English Defense League, and several criminal convictions. Despite this, he has garnered backing from high-profile figures such as Elon Musk, who addressed the rally via video link, calling for a change of government in Britain and warning of impending “violence” if action is not taken. Other speakers included former Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib, while prominent figures like Steve Bannon and Jordan Peterson did not appear.

The demonstration met a counterprotest organized by “Stand Up to Racism,” which drew around 5,000 participants. Tensions escalated when a segment of Robinson’s supporters clashed with police, throwing bottles, flares, and other projectiles. At least 26 officers were injured, four seriously, and 24 arrests were made for offenses including assault and violent disorder. Police said further arrests were expected, and they described the violence as “unacceptable” but emphasized that law-abiding Londoners should not feel compelled to stay home.

The scale of the march reportedly exceeded police expectations, stretching from Big Ben, across the River Thames, and past Waterloo station. Some demonstrators carried placards reading “send them home” and “stop the boats,” while chanting slogans critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and expressing support for Charlie Kirk. Counterprotesters responded with signs and chants welcoming refugees and opposing right-wing extremism.

Robinson and other speakers frequently focused on the perceived threat from migration, with some right-wing European figures invoking ideas of a “great replacement” of European peoples. Elon Musk’s speech reinforced these themes, decrying uncontrolled migration and urging immediate political change in the UK. Robinson told the crowd that migrants currently enjoy greater legal rights than native Britons, framing this as an injustice that must be confronted.

The demonstration comes amid heightened political tension in Britain, where immigration has become the dominant public concern. More than 28,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, prompting protests outside asylum accommodations and frequent clashes. The right-wing Reform UK party has also gained traction, though it has maintained distance from Robinson’s activism.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded firmly, condemning violence and intimidation while emphasizing that the St. George’s flag represents the nation’s diversity. “We will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division,” Starmer said, reaffirming support for lawful, peaceful protest. Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs, as well as anti-fascist organizations, called for greater leadership to confront growing right-wing extremism, highlighting the risks posed by violent rhetoric and Musk’s involvement.

The march also followed a summer of heightened anti-migrant and free speech protests, including incidents tied to allegations of sexual assault by asylum seekers, which fueled anger and mobilization. Analysts and politicians noted that right-wing figures, including Robinson and Nigel Farage, are shaping public perception, creating a narrative of cultural and political “civil war” that is influencing voter sentiment.

The Metropolitan Police, stretched by other events such as soccer matches and concerts, deployed over 1,600 officers, including 500 from other forces. They faced challenges controlling the size and behavior of the crowd, but emphasized that lawful rights to protest must be respected while addressing offenses robustly. Officers described some attendees displaying extreme hostility, including a man publicly threatening Prime Minister Starmer, who is now being sought by police.

