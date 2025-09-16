Bulgaria’s Education System Sees Surge of Young Teachers and Modernized Schools

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov officially opened the new school year at the 83rd Primary School "Elin Pelin" in Pancharevo, a school that has undergone a complete renovation ahead of the academic term. Speaking on the occasion, Zhelyazkov highlighted the growing presence of young teachers in Bulgaria’s education system, noting that over 20 percent of educators are now under 35 years old. “This demonstrates that the teaching profession is increasingly attractive. Investments in school infrastructure are significant; over 2 billion leva have been allocated to renovate buildings, classrooms, sports grounds, and gyms. STEM-focused classrooms are being developed to emphasize natural sciences, which represent the future,” he said. The Prime Minister also stressed efforts to ensure no child is left outside the education system.

Zhelyazkov recalled the emotional importance of the first day of school for students and parents alike. “School is a temple that the state must care for as a core social service. Teachers guide children in wisdom and values, shaping them into worthy Bulgarians. Returning over 75,000 children to school shows the system’s commitment. Education must instill knowledge, morality, and sportsmanship,” he added.

Education Minister Krasimir Valchev addressed the need to reinforce the educational function of schools, emphasizing that many societal problems stem from its weakening. He pointed to gaps in motivation, especially in STEM subjects, as well as deficiencies in curricula and teaching methods. “The culture of rote learning, students cramming for exams without time to think, needs to be replaced by skill-oriented assessment and revised curricula,” Valchev explained. He also highlighted the importance of fostering both patriotic and civic awareness, noting that while programs cover facts and concepts, they lack sufficient focus on practical skills.

Valchev outlined plans to strengthen discipline and manage phone use in classrooms, allowing teachers to impose remarks for violations while permitting phones for educational or medical purposes. He stressed the role of teachers in guiding students on health education, including addiction prevention. Regarding school schedules, he noted challenges in two-shift schools but emphasized that expanding and improving school facilities remains a priority. On student examinations, he assured that applied tasks in the seventh-grade math exam would remain manageable, focused on basic scientific concepts such as voltage, power, heat, and acidity.

President Rumen Radev joined the ceremonial opening at the First English Language High School and the 112th Primary School “Stoyan Zaimov” in Sofia. Addressing students, he encouraged them to pursue their goals, overcome challenges, and contribute to Bulgaria’s future as a modern European nation. “The first day of school has always been a moment of joy and excitement in Bulgarian homes, marking the start of a bright educational journey,” Radev said.

Radev praised the schools’ strong traditions, established teaching methods, and the opportunities they provide for personal development. He underscored the importance of creating a well-rounded environment fostering both intellectual growth and the formation of responsible, morally elevated citizens. The President expressed gratitude to teachers for their dedication and care for the younger generation and thanked parents for their constructive support. He concluded by wishing success to first-graders and encouraging senior students to carry the spirit of their homeland with them, wherever their educational paths may lead.