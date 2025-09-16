Strong Earthquake Hits Bulgaria

A strong earthquake shook parts of Bulgaria this morning, occurring at 9:01 a.m. local time, according to the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The tremor registered a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located 7.9 kilometers east of Sungurlare, near Sliven. The earthquake struck at a depth of 17 kilometers and was felt across the surrounding area.

Authorities report that no injuries or significant property damage have been recorded so far. The quake occurred approximately 290 kilometers from the capital, Sofia, and there are currently no further updates regarding its impact.

While the tremor was strong enough to be felt by residents in the region, the situation remains calm, and the National Institute continues to monitor seismic activity closely.