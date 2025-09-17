Credit Expert Warns Against Hasty Property Deals Before Bulgaria Joins the Euro

Business » PROPERTIES | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 08:37
Bulgaria: Credit Expert Warns Against Hasty Property Deals Before Bulgaria Joins the Euro

Credit consultant Tihomir Toshev has warned that there is no need for Bulgarians to rush into investments solely because of the upcoming adoption of the euro. Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio, Toshev emphasized that some of the current purchasing activity appears hasty and could pose problems for borrowers.

"Property should be bought when you are truly prepared and when it meets a genuine need. Rushing to make a deal at any cost can easily lead to mistakes," Toshev explained. He advised that no more than 30% of a person’s income should go toward repaying all loans, warning against long-term over-indebtedness.

Despite this caution, Toshev anticipates a particularly strong end to the year in lending. "October, November, and December are traditionally the peak months for mortgage activity in Bulgaria. The expected introduction of the euro is further motivating people to complete credit transactions before the year closes," he noted.

He also pointed out that a significant portion of previously unreported cash has likely already entered the financial system. "Many are wary of the statistics showing that in almost every country that adopted the euro, property prices rose afterward," Toshev said, suggesting that some of this concern is driving accelerated purchases.

Regarding interest rates, Toshev predicts they will remain stable. "We will continue to have some of the lowest rates in the European Union, comparable to those we have maintained for years," he said.

While Toshev has consistently expressed skepticism toward various investment trends, he stressed that every investment decision should follow careful risk assessment. "Regardless of market excitement, investments should be made only after evaluating the risks involved," he concluded.

Source: BNR interview

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: investments, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Faces Fifth No-Confidence Vote: Opposition Accuses Government of 'Captured State'

The Bulgarian National Assembly is once again facing a political test, as lawmakers debate the fifth motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:30

President Radev Urges Bulgaria to Take Charge of Its Own Security Amid European Tensions

Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have the opportunity to leverage joint European defense funding

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:30

Asen Vassilev: Bulgaria's Deficit Could Soar to 8% Under Current Government

The budget deficit could climb to 8% if the current government remains in office, warned Asen Vassilev

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:21

Bulgaria: Borissov Slams Vote of No Confidence as 'Irresponsible,' Peevski Insists Government Will Finish Term

GERB leader Boyko Borissov sharply criticized the ongoing political developments

Politics | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 11:20

Bulgaria Tops Group E with Convincing Win over Chile at Volleyball World Championship

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team wrapped up its participation in Group E of the World Championship in the Philippines with a flawless performance

Sports | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05

EU Rift? Bulgaria, Germany and Others Might Resist Punitive Measures on Israel

Bulgaria is reportedly set to join five other EU nations in opposing the majority of the European Commission’s proposed sanctions against Israel

World » EU | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 10:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

10 Tips from Imoti.com When Buying Your First Home in Bulgaria

Buying your first home? A must-read guide for first-time buyers.

Business » Properties | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:02

Bulgarian Homes Far More Affordable Than Western European Capitals

Housing in Bulgaria remains considerably more accessible than in most Western European countries

Business » Properties | September 13, 2025, Saturday // 11:53

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Second Home Ownership

Homeownership remains a common aspiration across Europe, with 69% of citizens owning at least one property

Business » Properties | September 8, 2025, Monday // 11:08

Russians and Brits Lead the Sell-Off of Bulgarian Properties

Foreign property owners are increasingly withdrawing from the Bulgarian real estate market, with both Russians and Brits leading the trend

Business » Properties | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 16:35

High Housing Costs Deter Buyers in Bulgaria, Brokers Warn

High housing prices are increasingly discouraging potential buyers in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | September 1, 2025, Monday // 08:54

New Homes on the Rise Across Bulgaria: Sofia, Burgas, and Varna at the Forefront

Construction of new homes has surged across several regions in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 13:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria