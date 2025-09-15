Kathmandu Struggles to Recover as Death Toll from Nepal Protests Rises to 72

World | Author: ANI |September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Kathmandu Struggles to Recover as Death Toll from Nepal Protests Rises to 72

Residents in Nepal's capital said the city is struggling to return to its usual rhythm, adding that businesses have also suffered in the aftermath of violent anti-corruption protests.

"The condition is still not back to normal pace. The people's movement has reduced. People are still mourning; they are deep in sorrow. Sales have been adversely affected," said Sabita Surkheti, a resident, as she described the atmosphere in Kathmandu's streets.

For others, while there is a sense of unease, signs of improvement are also noticeable.

"In comparison to last week, the situation is easing, but it hasn't fallen back into the track like before. Must say that it is improving. We have hope; they have given us trust that the election will take place on time. Trust is the only thing that holds the spirit. I have a belief that the elections will be held on time," said Surya Bahadur Shrestha, another local.

Visuals from Kathmandu this morning showed markets reopening and people returning to daily routines, albeit cautiously. The city, still recovering from unrest, now leans on hope and trust that political stability will follow through with elections as promised.

However, all is seemingly not well as the death toll in the GenZ protests in Nepal rose to 72 on Sunday, a police official told ANI. Amongst the dead, 59 were protestors, three police officials and 10 inmates who were attempting to flee.

Meanwhile, after taking charge, Karki announced that those killed during the anti-corruption protest in Nepal would be known as martyrs and a compensation amount of 1 million Nepali rupees would be given to their families. She made the announcement in her remarks after assuming charge.

Earlier in the day, Nepali officials said that the cabinet of the interim government, led by Prime Minister Karki, is set to expand on Monday with the induction of at least three new ministers.

According to officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Karki finalised the names after rounds of internal consultation.

"Former MD of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Kulman Ghising, will head the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure. Om Prakash Aryal will head the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, and Rameshwor Khanal will take charge of the Ministry of Finance," an official told ANI.

Ghising earlier served as Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Aryal was Legal Advisor to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, and Khanal is a former Finance Secretary.

As per the sources, the oath ceremony is scheduled for Monday itself. "Names have already been submitted to President Ram Chandra Poudel. Preparations are being made," officials at Shital Nivas – the President's Office, confirmed.

Paudel appointed Karki as the head of the interim government late on Friday, and she formally assumed office on Sunday. The cabinet expansion, initially expected on Sunday, was delayed due to her packed schedule.

Officials said Karki is also considering names for ministerial portfolios. "The Prime Minister is going through the names of various personnel to take them on board. She also had held rounds of consultations and interviews with them about their roadmap ahead," an official told ANI.

Karki, a former Chief Justice, has until March 5 to conduct fresh elections and vacate the post for the Prime Minister to be chosen by the parliament that will be elected.

Source: ANI

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nepal, protests, death

Related Articles:

Ankara Erupts in Demonstrations Over Legal Case Targeting Opposition Leader

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Ankara on Sunday to protest a court case that could remove the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP)

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 11:49

'Britain Is Broken:' Anti-Immigration Protest in London Draws Over 100,000 as Clashes with Police Leave Dozens Injured

On September 13, London saw one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in recent memory, as anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson led the “Unite the Kingdom” march through the capital

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:26

Death Toll from Gen Z Protests Rises to 34 in Nepal

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34

World | September 12, 2025, Friday // 10:05

France Sees Nationwide 'Block Everything' Protests Against Macron, Hundreds Arrested

Protests erupted across France on Wednesday as demonstrators sought to “Block Everything,” targeting traffic, public spaces, and government authority in a show of discontent with President Emmanuel Macron

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02

Violent Clashes in Nepal: Gen Z-Led Demonstrations Spark Army Crackdown

The Nepal Army on Wednesday announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country

World | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Nepal in Turmoil: 19 Dead, Social Media Ban Lifted, Calls Grow for PM Oli’s Resignation

Protesters in Nepal set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

BREAKING: Drone Neutralized Over Warsaw Government Buildings, Two Belarusians Detained

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced late on Monday, 15 September, that security forces had neutralised a drone flying over key government sites in Warsaw

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 22:26

Surprise Guests: US Observers Attend Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 Drills

On Monday, September 15, American military officers were present at the ongoing Russian-Belarusian military drills

World » Russia | September 15, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Trump Finally Labels Russia the 'Aggressor'

US President Donald Trump has for the first time openly described Russia as the aggressor in its war against Ukraine, marking a notable shift in his stance toward Moscow

World » Russia | September 15, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Ankara Erupts in Demonstrations Over Legal Case Targeting Opposition Leader

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Ankara on Sunday to protest a court case that could remove the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP)

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 11:49

'Britain Is Broken:' Anti-Immigration Protest in London Draws Over 100,000 as Clashes with Police Leave Dozens Injured

On September 13, London saw one of the largest right-wing demonstrations in recent memory, as anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson led the “Unite the Kingdom” march through the capital

World | September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:26

'We May Manage Our Space Together,' says Polish Foreign Minister on NATO Closing Part of Ukrainian Airspace

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has expressed optimism about NATO’s response following Russia’s September 10 drone incursions into Polish airspace

World » EU | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria