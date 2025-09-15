Bulgaria’s Maritsa Highway Starts Average Speed Monitoring: Fines in Effect from Today

Starting today, the Maritsa Highway will introduce average speed monitoring across six designated sections as part of the national speed control system.

The toll cameras responsible for this enforcement are positioned along the stretches between Harmanli and Lyubimets, Lyubimets and Momkovo, and Momkovo to Svilengrad. Detection will cover both directions of the highway, ensuring compliance for all drivers traveling these routes.

Authorities have confirmed that all cameras are fully certified, and the issuance of fines for speed violations begins immediately. Motorists should be aware that the first penalties will be applied without delay, marking the start of stricter speed enforcement on one of Bulgaria’s key highways.