Why Bulgaria Starts School on September 15: History, Tradition, and Debate

For more than 716,000 Bulgarian students, today marks the official start of the new school year. Among them are around 55,000 first graders, stepping into the classroom for the very first time. September 15 has long been a day full of anticipation and emotion, not only for children but also for their parents, who prepare weeks in advance, and for adults who are inevitably reminded of their own school years. But why exactly this date? Why not September 1, as in some countries, or October 1, as in others? The answer lies in a blend of history, tradition, and politics.

In the years following Bulgaria’s Liberation, the academic year traditionally began on September 1. This choice was tied to both Russia’s influence - where the school calendar followed this schedule - and the Orthodox calendar, which designates September 1 as the beginning of the church year, known as the Indiction. Yet this arrangement created difficulties for rural communities. Children often remained at home to help their families during the harvest, making punctual attendance nearly impossible. In practice, the start of the school year varied between September 1 and October 1, depending on the agricultural workload.

A turning point came after 1919, when the government of Aleksandar Stamboliyski and his Bulgarian Agrarian National Union (BZNS) placed greater focus on education reform, especially under Minister of Public Education Stoyan Omarchevski. The BZNS, rooted in the needs of rural communities, sought to make schooling more accessible to farming families. Omarchevski launched a sweeping reform that established compulsory education for all children, extending primary and junior high schooling, and introducing a practical focus to curricula. Vocational training was prioritized, with schools divided into lower courses offering general education and upper courses providing specialized instruction in gymnasiums, pedagogical, and professional schools. Compulsory education became seven years in total.

The state poured funds into expanding school infrastructure, ensuring that by 1939, nine out of ten children were enrolled in compulsory education. In line with these reforms, a new law on public education was passed in 1921, officially moving the start of the school year to September 15. The reasoning was clear: to allow children to complete their agricultural duties before entering the classroom, reducing absenteeism without undermining the rhythm of rural life.

The reform sparked heated debate. Critics, especially from urban areas, dismissed the later start as unnecessary and inefficient, arguing that it wasted valuable learning time. They contended that the needs of agriculture should not dictate educational policy. Nonetheless, the BZNS government stood firm, prioritizing the realities of rural families, which at the time made up the majority of the population. Over time, September 15 became firmly embedded as the national back-to-school date.

This tradition continued until 1949, when authorities briefly reinstated September 1 as the opening day of the academic year. Less than a decade later, in 1957, the decision was reversed, and September 15 was restored - a tradition that has endured ever since.

Bulgaria is not alone in choosing mid-September. Countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece also begin the school year around this time, shaped by similar agricultural traditions and climatic considerations, though specific dates differ by region. In contrast, much of northern Europe begins earlier: students in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland typically return to classrooms in August, while in Germany the starting date varies by federal state, ranging from early August to mid-September.

Elsewhere on the continent, countries like France, Belgium, Poland, and Serbia begin on September 1, demonstrating that there is no universal European model. Each nation has tailored its school calendar to its own history, social needs, and cultural priorities. For Bulgaria, the date of September 15 reflects a century-old compromise - born from political reform and agricultural necessity - that continues to resonate with generations of students and families today.