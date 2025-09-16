Sofia Police Boost Security Around Schools for September 15 Ceremonies

On September 15, when schools across Bulgaria reopen for the new academic year, police presence around educational institutions in the capital has been visibly strengthened. The Sofia Directorate of the Interior announced that the measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of pupils and their parents during the morning celebrations and the increased traffic flow that traditionally accompanies them. Most ceremonies begin after 8:30 a.m., marking the start of heavier movement on the city’s roads.

The campaign “Children are going to school, let’s keep them safe on the road” has once again come into force. Numerous police patrols have been deployed near schools, with their signal lights switched on, to both regulate traffic and monitor for potential violations. Senior Inspector Petar Petrov from the Security Police at SDVR explained that the enhanced measures are intended to minimize risks for students, parents, and all road users during the holiday.

According to him, sanctions will be imposed where violations are identified, though in cases where traffic flow must not be blocked, penalties may be postponed. “The law allows for sanctions to be applied after the fact, so traffic won’t be stopped unnecessarily, but will be controlled in a targeted way,” Petrov stated. Police patrols will also be present during peak hours around schools that operate on a two-shift schedule, when concentrations of students are higher.

Authorities emphasized that cooperation with schools has been ongoing for years, with tailored safety measures introduced depending on the specific location and road network of each institution. Petrov made an appeal to parents, urging them to act as role models. “Talking and explaining is not enough. When parents themselves demonstrate correct and safe ways of moving, it has a much stronger impact on children and their education in road safety,” he said.

The police reminded drivers that the maximum speed limit around schools is 30 km/h, regardless of the general 50 km/h limit within the city. The restriction will be closely monitored as part of the broader safety measures in effect for the first day of school.