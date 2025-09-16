Over 716,000 Students Head Back to School in Bulgaria, New Academic Year Brings Key Changes

Society » EDUCATION | September 15, 2025, Monday // 07:50
Bulgaria: Over 716,000 Students Head Back to School in Bulgaria, New Academic Year Brings Key Changes @Pixabay

This morning, the school bell will once again be heard across Bulgaria, marking the start of the new academic year for more than 716,000 students from grades 1 through 12. Over 2,300 schools in the country will open their doors, with 55,000 children stepping into a classroom for the very first time.

As is tradition, traffic in major cities is expected to be especially heavy on the first day of school. Authorities in Sofia are advising residents to allow extra time for their commute, as congestion will likely be more severe than usual.

This school year begins with several notable changes, particularly for seventh- and tenth-grade students. Their year-end external assessments will now include additional tasks in the natural sciences. To give pupils more confidence in working with the new exam format, the time allowed for completing the tasks will be extended. The Ministry of Education has already made available sample tests to help students prepare.

By the end of the month, a dedicated section will be published on the ministry’s website, where we will provide many more practice materials. The focus will be on understanding fundamental concepts in natural sciences, such as voltage, heat, mixtures, or acidity. There will also be more tasks requiring the use of scales, interpretation of diagrams and climatograms, skills that are not only academic but also practical for everyday life,” said Education Minister Krasimir Valchev.

Despite these assurances, some students remain uncertain whether their regular classes in biology, chemistry, physics, and geography will provide sufficient preparation. “I think we’ll learn these things and the exams will be manageable. But having lessons only twice a week is too little. There should be at least three or four classes,” said Merian Naydenova, a seventh-grader.

School staff also acknowledge that any reform brings some degree of anxiety. “It’s natural for students, parents, and colleagues to feel concerned when changes are introduced. That’s why we have three periods during the year for mock exams, so pupils can get used to the new system,” explained Mario Gerginov, deputy director of the 140th Secondary School “Ivan Bogorov” in Sofia.

Another change this autumn is the removal of the requirement for paper medical notes in schools and kindergartens. The idea is to reduce bureaucracy and rely on electronic communication between institutions. However, many family doctors report that parents still ask for written notes, as not all schools and kindergartens are fully equipped to handle digital records.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: school, Bulgaria, children

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees 9% Drop in Banknotes Circulating Since Start of 2025

Banknotes circulating in Bulgaria have dropped by 9 percent since the start of 2025, falling to 556.78 million pieces by the end of August, according to the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among Top Four EU Countries Hit Hardest by Summer Heat and Floods

A recent study conducted by economists from the University of Mannheim and the European Central Bank (ECB) highlights the significant economic impact of extreme weather across Europe this summer

Society » Environment | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Credit Expert Warns Against Hasty Property Deals Before Bulgaria Joins the Euro

Credit consultant Tihomir Toshev has warned that there is no need for Bulgarians to rush into investments solely because of the upcoming adoption of the euro

Business » Properties | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weather on September 16: Warm and Sunny Across the Country

On Monday, September 16, Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather, with only a few light clouds expected in some areas

Society » Environment | September 15, 2025, Monday // 17:01

Get Ready, Bulgaria: Your Wallet Won’t Fit the New Euro Banknotes!

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, citizens will need to prepare not only for a new currency but also for practical adjustments such as wallets and cash handlin

Society | September 15, 2025, Monday // 16:03

Bulgarian Border Authorities Intercept Largest Marijuana Shipment in 15 Years

Bulgarian Customs authorities at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint have confiscated a record-breaking 740 kilograms of marijuana

Crime | September 15, 2025, Monday // 15:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

Bulgaria’s Education System Sees Surge of Young Teachers and Modernized Schools

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov officially opened the new school year at the 83rd Primary School "Elin Pelin" in Pancharevo

Society » Education | September 15, 2025, Monday // 10:12

Why Bulgaria Starts School on September 15: History, Tradition, and Debate

For more than 716,000 Bulgarian students, today marks the official start of the new school year.

Society » Education | September 15, 2025, Monday // 08:30

Sofia Police Boost Security Around Schools for September 15 Ceremonies

On September 15, when schools across Bulgaria reopen for the new academic year, police presence around educational institutions in the capital has been visibly strengthened

Society » Education | September 15, 2025, Monday // 08:24

Bulgaria to Introduce School Phone Ban and Exam Reforms, Education Minister Announces

The ban on mobile phone use in schools is expected to take effect as early as November, Education and Science Minister Krasimir Valchev announced yesterday in Burgas during the official opening of the renovated Tourism College building at Burgas State Uni

Society » Education | August 26, 2025, Tuesday // 11:07

Sofia Kindergarten Staff Face Penalties After Children Escape and Ride the Metro

Two children who left a Sofia kindergarten unsupervised have been safely located

Society » Education | July 21, 2025, Monday // 16:15

Bulgaria Moves to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools and Overhaul Education System

The Bulgarian government has approved sweeping amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act

Society » Education | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 08:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria