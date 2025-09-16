Over 716,000 Students Head Back to School in Bulgaria, New Academic Year Brings Key Changes

This morning, the school bell will once again be heard across Bulgaria, marking the start of the new academic year for more than 716,000 students from grades 1 through 12. Over 2,300 schools in the country will open their doors, with 55,000 children stepping into a classroom for the very first time.

As is tradition, traffic in major cities is expected to be especially heavy on the first day of school. Authorities in Sofia are advising residents to allow extra time for their commute, as congestion will likely be more severe than usual.

This school year begins with several notable changes, particularly for seventh- and tenth-grade students. Their year-end external assessments will now include additional tasks in the natural sciences. To give pupils more confidence in working with the new exam format, the time allowed for completing the tasks will be extended. The Ministry of Education has already made available sample tests to help students prepare.

“By the end of the month, a dedicated section will be published on the ministry’s website, where we will provide many more practice materials. The focus will be on understanding fundamental concepts in natural sciences, such as voltage, heat, mixtures, or acidity. There will also be more tasks requiring the use of scales, interpretation of diagrams and climatograms, skills that are not only academic but also practical for everyday life,” said Education Minister Krasimir Valchev.

Despite these assurances, some students remain uncertain whether their regular classes in biology, chemistry, physics, and geography will provide sufficient preparation. “I think we’ll learn these things and the exams will be manageable. But having lessons only twice a week is too little. There should be at least three or four classes,” said Merian Naydenova, a seventh-grader.

School staff also acknowledge that any reform brings some degree of anxiety. “It’s natural for students, parents, and colleagues to feel concerned when changes are introduced. That’s why we have three periods during the year for mock exams, so pupils can get used to the new system,” explained Mario Gerginov, deputy director of the 140th Secondary School “Ivan Bogorov” in Sofia.

Another change this autumn is the removal of the requirement for paper medical notes in schools and kindergartens. The idea is to reduce bureaucracy and rely on electronic communication between institutions. However, many family doctors report that parents still ask for written notes, as not all schools and kindergartens are fully equipped to handle digital records.