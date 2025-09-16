Showers and Thunder in the Morning, Sunshine in the Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Weather on September 15

On Sunday, September 15, the country will wake to mostly overcast skies, accompanied by showers and occasional thunder through the morning and around midday. As the day progresses, the cloudiness is forecast to break apart, giving way to sunnier conditions across most regions in the afternoon. Winds will come from the west-northwest. Morning lows will range between 12°C and 16°C, dropping to around 12°C in Sofia. Daytime highs are expected to reach between 22°C and 27°C, with the capital seeing about 23°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the outlook is notably brighter. The day will be predominantly sunny, though winds will shift—starting moderate from the east-northeast before turning west-northwest later in the day. Temperatures along the coast are set to reach 26°C to 27°C, slightly above the temperature of the seawater. Wave height is expected to measure 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

Conditions in the mountains will differ, with skies remaining overcast and accompanied by rain, thunder, and even possible hail. Winds there will be light to moderate, blowing from the north-northwest. Highs will reach about 18°C at 1,200 meters, while at 2,000 meters the temperature will fall to around 12°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

