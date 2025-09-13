Bulgaria: Protests in Sofia Demand Release of Varna Mayor Kotsev After Court Refuses Bail

Hundreds of people gathered in central Sofia on Friday evening to demand the release of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, who has been held in custody for two months. The demonstration took place in front of the Sofia Courthouse and was organized by the initiative "Justice for All," with chants of “Mafia out” and “Freedom for Good” echoing through the crowd.

Earlier yesterday, the Sofia City Court ruled to keep Kotsev in detention, rejecting a request to alter his custody status. Judge Ani Zaharieva argued that if released, Kotsev posed a risk of committing further crimes. The decision can still be appealed before the Sofia Court of Appeal.

Kotsev was detained in early July following a raid by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Prosecutors accuse him, two WCC-DB municipal councilors, and a businessman of forming an organized criminal group and soliciting bribes. The WCC-DB coalition, which has since expelled Kotsev, insists the case is politically driven. His arrest triggered protests not only in Varna but also in Sofia and other cities across the country.

Friday’s protest was attended by prominent political figures from WCC-DB, including party chair Asen Vassilev, former co-leader Kiril Petkov, ex-prime minister Nikolai Denkov, Sofia mayor Vasil Terziev, and Blagoevgrad mayor Metodi Baykushev. Many took the stage to denounce the charges and show support for Kotsev.

Lawyer Velislav Velichkov from “Justice for All” described Kotsev’s detention as a “kidnapping” based on fabricated charges. Kotsev’s defense attorney, Ina Lulcheva, condemned the court’s ruling as “unnecessary repression,” warning that such actions show how vulnerable any citizen could be if targeted. Interim Varna mayor Pavel Popov also addressed the crowd, calling the proceedings “a political case” and urging resistance to what he described as a deliberate attempt to keep Kotsev in custody for as long as he holds office.

After speeches concluded, protesters marched past the Council of Ministers, the presidency, and the former Party House.

The case against Kotsev originated last fall when businesswoman Plamenka Dimitrova filed a complaint after losing a public procurement bid in Varna. She alleged that bribes were solicited after the competition had ended and claimed that Finance Minister Asen Vassilev was aware of the scheme. The mention of a sitting MP prompted the case to be moved from Varna to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, though Vassilev’s name does not appear in the formal indictment against Kotsev.

Another key witness, former deputy mayor of Varna Dian Ivanov, has since withdrawn his initial testimony, alleging that he was pressured by the Anti-Corruption Commission. He has publicly offered to provide new testimony accusing the Commission of coercion, but authorities have not followed up on his claims.

Critics of the prosecution argue the case exemplifies “selective justice,” targeting opponents of GERB leader Boyko Borissov and DPS figure Delyan Peevski, both long accused of corruption. For many of Kotsev’s supporters, his detention is less about justice than about political intimidation.