Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Denounces No-Confidence Vote, Claims Opponents Live in 'Parallel Universes'

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov responded to the recently submitted vote of no confidence during celebrations for the professional holiday of Bulgaria’s fire service, arguing that the government and its critics exist in “parallel realities and universes.”

Speaking about the vote, he defended the work of the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection,” highlighting their efforts to coordinate responses to this year’s fires. “Our teams have demonstrated skill, coordination, and dedication to both our European partners and neighboring countries. We will defend their work, expertise, and honor against any unjust criticism,” Zhelyazkov said.

The fifth no-confidence motion targeting the Zhelyazkov cabinet focuses on alleged failures in domestic policy, security, and justice. It was submitted by deputies from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), with signatures from MECH and the APS.

WCC-DB MP Bozhidar Bozhanov emphasized that the government is worsening the “conquered state” problem, which he says leads to a lack of justice and growing impoverishment among citizens. “This is not merely a failure to manage; it reflects a systematic refusal to use state instruments against the takeover of power by behind-the-scenes interests with no political legitimacy,” Bozhanov stated. He added that both opposition parties and some government members face pressure from these hidden centers, undermining the trust of their voters.

Asen Vassilev, leader of WCC, criticized the government for mismanaging state funds. “Loans are being taken to fill the Bulgarian National Bank’s coffers, only for these resources to be misappropriated due to the absence of rule of law and the inaction of police and investigative bodies,” he said.

Atanas Atanasov (DB) described the situation as a de facto usurpation of repressive power by the government, which he claims will be used against inconvenient individuals. “There are serious breaches in internal security and public order,” he noted.

The four previous attempts to topple the cabinet all failed. The first two were initiated by “Revival” and MECH, focusing on foreign policy failures and corruption. The third, again by “Revival,” targeted fiscal policy, and the fourth, by “Greatness,” addressed ecological issues. None secured enough support.

Both “Revival” and “Greatness” have pledged their support for the current no-confidence vote. Parliamentary debates on the motion are scheduled for next week.