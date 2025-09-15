Mystery Drone Found on Burgas Beach: Military Experts Investigate

A drone was discovered washed up on Burgas’ North Beach, in the Solnitske area, earlier on September 12. Witnesses reported seeing the unmanned aerial vehicle in an unguarded section of the coast, prompting a police response. The object, nearly a meter in size, was heavily corroded, with its rear section and right wing missing, indicating it had spent a long time in the sea. No identification marks were visible on the drone, and authorities stressed that it posed no threat to the public.

The initial report of a suspicious floating object resembling a drone was received around 9:36 a.m., after which the area was secured. Military experts were deployed to assess and recover the device. A specialized team from the Burgas Naval Base conducted a full reconnaissance, confirming that the drone contained no explosives and did not represent a hazard.

Following the assessment, and with approval from the Chief of Staff of the Navy as well as coordination with the Burgas Regional Governor and Chief of Defense, the drone was safely transported to the Burgas Naval Base for further analysis. Security services are currently working to determine its origin and purpose.