World | September 12, 2025, Friday // 15:38
Bulgaria: Trump: Charlie Kirk Suspect Caught After Father Convinced Him to Surrender

US President Donald Trump has said the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is now in custody, after reportedly being turned in by someone close to him. Speaking to Fox News, Trump declared that “with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” and revealed that the suspect’s father played a role in convincing him to surrender to police. Authorities are expected to give an official update later today.

The president also suggested that the man, believed to be 28 or 29 years old, was betrayed by someone in his inner circle. “Somebody very close to him turned him in,” Trump said, adding that he hoped the individual would be found guilty and face the death penalty. At the same time, he noted that investigators still do not know whether the suspect acted alone or may have been linked to a larger network.

The announcement followed the release of new FBI and Utah police footage showing the alleged gunman fleeing the scene. Officials also distributed images of a “person of interest” wearing a black T-shirt with a US flag design and Converse sneakers. Witnesses at the event where the shooting occurred remain shaken, with one student telling reporters, “I’m just reliving the moment over and over again.”

Charlie Kirk, co-founder and chief executive of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck while addressing students on Wednesday afternoon and died later in hospital. Just 31 years old, he had built a massive following on social media and was widely regarded as one of the most influential conservative voices of his generation.

On Thursday, his casket was flown from Salt Lake City to Arizona aboard Air Force Two. Vice President JD Vance, a close friend, traveled with the body, while Vance’s wife Usha comforted Kirk’s widow, Erika, on the aircraft steps. Trump has confirmed he intends to attend the funeral, though the date has not yet been set.

