Warm Saturday Ahead, Showers and Storms to End the Weekend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 12, 2025, Friday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Warm Saturday Ahead, Showers and Storms to End the Weekend Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Saturday, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny conditions across much of the country, though light, scattered showers are forecast in parts of Central Bulgaria. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east, with daytime highs ranging from 25°C to 30°C. In Sofia, the temperature will reach around 27°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will begin with some cloud cover before clearing to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds from the east-northeast will be moderate. Maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 25°C, with sea water temperatures matching at 24°C–25°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be cloudier, with light rain possible in isolated areas later in the day. Winds will remain light to moderate from the east. Temperatures will reach 21°C at around 1,200 meters and about 14°C at 2,000 meters altitude.

Sunday will start off bright and sunny, with highs again between 25°C and 30°C. As the day progresses, skies will turn cloudy, bringing cooler weather. Rain showers are expected in Western Bulgaria, while thunderstorms are likely to develop in the mountain regions during the evening.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

