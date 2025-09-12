Entire Opposition Backs New No-Confidence Vote Against Bulgarian Government

A new motion of no confidence has been officially entered in the registry of the Bulgarian National Assembly, initiated by deputies from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) and “Morality, Unity, Honor” (MECH). The move, backed by 59 MPs from WCC-DB, MECH, and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), targets what the opposition describes as the government’s failure in the areas of internal security and justice, as well as the ongoing problem of the “captured state.”

According to Bozhidar Bozhanov from WCC-DB, the 80-page reasoning attached to the motion was drafted jointly by the two groups: MECH contributed the section on internal security and public order, while the remainder was prepared by WCC-DB. He argued that the authorities are not only failing to manage these crucial sectors, but are also allowing the consolidation of influence by illegitimate behind-the-scenes actors, which he described as one of the main drivers of injustice and economic hardship for Bulgarian citizens. Bozhanov pointed directly at Delyan Peevski (DPS-New Beginning), stating that the MP is “seizing more and more power” without formal legitimacy.

The leader of MECH, Radostin Vassilev, highlighted that the document represents “serious work by two parliamentary groups” and expressed confidence that this motion will mark the first instance of the entire parliamentary opposition standing behind a no-confidence vote. He predicted that the upcoming debates will be the most substantive and prolonged so far, given the professional effort put into the justification.

This is the fifth no-confidence attempt against the current cabinet. The first two were filed by “Revival” and MECH, focused on failures in foreign policy and anti-corruption efforts. A third initiative by “Revival” challenged fiscal policy, while the fourth, submitted by “Greatness,” centered on environmental issues. None of the previous attempts succeeded.

The forthcoming debate on the latest motion is scheduled for next week. With support now pledged not only by WCC-DB, APS, and MECH but also by the other opposition groups, including “Revival” and “Greatness,” this marks the first time a no-confidence vote will be backed unanimously across the opposition spectrum.