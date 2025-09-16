Bulgarians Live the Shortest in the EU Despite Overall Gains

Eurostat’s latest preliminary figures show that life expectancy in the European Union climbed to 81.7 years in 2024. The increase of 0.3 years compared to 2023 confirms the long-term upward trend in the bloc.

Despite the general improvement, the data highlight notable disparities between member states. In 15 EU countries, life expectancy stands above the average. At the top of the ranking are Italy and Sweden, both with 84.1 years, followed closely by Spain at 84 years.

At the lower end of the spectrum, Bulgaria, Romania and Latvia report the shortest life expectancy in the union. According to Eurostat, Bulgaria recorded the lowest figure at 75.9 years, followed by Romania with 76.6 and Latvia with 76.7 years.

The analysis also places these developments in a post-pandemic context. In most EU countries, life expectancy has rebounded compared to the pre-COVID-19 year of 2019. Out of 26 member states with available data, 24 posted increases. Lithuania saw the sharpest gain of 1.1 years, while the Czech Republic, Latvia and Romania each registered an improvement of one year.

Exceptions are few: the Netherlands recorded a decline of 0.2 years, Spain’s levels remained unchanged, and France reported only a marginal rise of 0.1 years. Overall, however, the EU’s demographic trajectory shows a steady recovery and gradual extension of life expectancy across most of the union.