Bulgarians Live the Shortest in the EU Despite Overall Gains

Society » HEALTH | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Live the Shortest in the EU Despite Overall Gains Photo: Stella Ivanova

Eurostat’s latest preliminary figures show that life expectancy in the European Union climbed to 81.7 years in 2024. The increase of 0.3 years compared to 2023 confirms the long-term upward trend in the bloc.

Despite the general improvement, the data highlight notable disparities between member states. In 15 EU countries, life expectancy stands above the average. At the top of the ranking are Italy and Sweden, both with 84.1 years, followed closely by Spain at 84 years.

At the lower end of the spectrum, Bulgaria, Romania and Latvia report the shortest life expectancy in the union. According to Eurostat, Bulgaria recorded the lowest figure at 75.9 years, followed by Romania with 76.6 and Latvia with 76.7 years.

The analysis also places these developments in a post-pandemic context. In most EU countries, life expectancy has rebounded compared to the pre-COVID-19 year of 2019. Out of 26 member states with available data, 24 posted increases. Lithuania saw the sharpest gain of 1.1 years, while the Czech Republic, Latvia and Romania each registered an improvement of one year.

Exceptions are few: the Netherlands recorded a decline of 0.2 years, Spain’s levels remained unchanged, and France reported only a marginal rise of 0.1 years. Overall, however, the EU’s demographic trajectory shows a steady recovery and gradual extension of life expectancy across most of the union.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, life expectancy

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among Top Four EU Countries Hit Hardest by Summer Heat and Floods

A recent study conducted by economists from the University of Mannheim and the European Central Bank (ECB) highlights the significant economic impact of extreme weather across Europe this summer

Society » Environment | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Credit Expert Warns Against Hasty Property Deals Before Bulgaria Joins the Euro

Credit consultant Tihomir Toshev has warned that there is no need for Bulgarians to rush into investments solely because of the upcoming adoption of the euro

Business » Properties | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Get Ready, Bulgaria: Your Wallet Won’t Fit the New Euro Banknotes!

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, citizens will need to prepare not only for a new currency but also for practical adjustments such as wallets and cash handlin

Society | September 15, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Only in Bulgaria: Imitation Cheese Sold Legally While Real Dairy Shrinks

In Bulgaria, imitation cheese is widely sold under the label of "imitation product," a practice virtually unique within the European Union

Business » Industry | September 15, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Government: Bulgaria Ready to Protect Its Airspace from Russian Drone Threats

Bulgaria is prepared to intercept Russian drones, with particular attention being paid to the northeastern part of the country, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told bTV.

Politics » Defense | September 15, 2025, Monday // 13:00

On School Year Opening, Bulgaria's President Dismisses No-Confidence Vote Drama, Calls for Focus on Students

President Rumen Radev emphasized the critical role of education in Bulgaria’s progress during the ceremonial opening of the school year at the First English Language High School and Primary School 112 in Sofia

Politics | September 15, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Rise Slightly, Prof. Kantardzhiev Urges Vaccination for Seniors

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 remains present, with cases showing a slight rise in recent weeks

Society » Health | September 12, 2025, Friday // 09:01

Bulgaria Orders 580,000 Flu Vaccines Ahead of Autumn-Winter Season

Bulgaria has secured 580,000 doses of flu vaccines for the upcoming autumn-winter season

Society » Health | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria Braces for New COVID-19 Wave, Experts Expect Peak by Late September

Health authorities in Bulgaria are warning of a new wave of COVID-19, with the peak expected toward the end of Septembe

Society » Health | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 16:21

Alarming Surge: Nearly One in Three Bulgarian Children Now Overweight

UNICEF has warned that childhood obesity has now overtaken undernutrition as the leading form of malnutrition worldwide, with one in ten children and adolescents affected

Society » Health | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

Bulgaria Faces New COVID Wave: Infections Rising 30% Weekly, Experts Warn

COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria are rising sharply, with weekly increases of around 30%, signaling the onset of a new wave that could soon see the number of infections double

Society » Health | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Healthy Life Expectancy Among Women - What’s Behind the Numbers?

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgarian women rank among the European Union’s healthiest, with life expectancy in good health trailing only that of women in Malta

Society » Health | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria