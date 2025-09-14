Bulgaria’s Workforce Boom: Returning Citizens and Foreign Workers Set New Records

Business | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 07:53
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Workforce Boom: Returning Citizens and Foreign Workers Set New Records @Pexels

Bulgaria is experiencing a surge in both returning Bulgarians and incoming foreign workers, setting new records in labor movement. Human resources expert Georgi Parvanov told Bloomberg TV that the number of Bulgarians returning from abroad has reached about 60,000 this year, with the majority coming from Northern European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands. He noted that roughly one-third of the Bulgarian diaspora - estimated at 2.5 to 3 million people - express a desire to return under favorable conditions, a shift that could significantly affect the country’s demographics, labor market, and investment climate.

At the same time, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has issued around 23,000 work permits for foreign workers in the first half of this year alone, approaching last year’s total of 34,000. Among these, approximately 11,000 are seasonal workers, while the remainder hold “D” visas, allowing stays of one to three years with renewal. The majority of foreign employees hail from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, India, Nepal, and recently, Indonesia. Parvanov projects that foreign worker permits in 2025 could reach a record 50,000, bringing cumulative arrivals to more than 100,000.

Despite common perceptions, foreign labor is not cheap in Bulgaria. Parvanov explained that these workers receive conditions equal to those of Bulgarian employees. He cautioned that some employers hire on an ad hoc basis without planning for the multi-year visa renewal period. Nonetheless, foreign workers tend to integrate effectively, demonstrating high motivation, adaptability, and a willingness to acquire new skills quickly, even under challenging circumstances. Many are prepared to work overtime and support families back home, contributing to a strong success rate in employment.

The country faces an increasing shortage of low-skilled Bulgarian workers, and Parvanov anticipates that medium-skilled specialists from abroad will also be recruited in the coming years. He emphasized the importance of developing a national strategy to determine whether these workers are intended to remain in Bulgaria permanently, highlighting the broader implications for the labor market and long-term economic planning.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, workers, foreign

Related Articles:

On School Year Opening, Bulgaria's President Dismisses No-Confidence Vote Drama, Calls for Focus on Students

|

Bulgaria’s Inflation in August: Prices Inch Up 0.1% as Food and Services See Mixed Changes

|

Fatal Collision in Bulgaria: Romanian Couple Dies in Car Crash

|

Strong Earthquake Hits Bulgaria

|

Sofia Police Boost Security Around Schools for September 15 Ceremonies

|

Over 716,000 Students Head Back to School in Bulgaria, New Academic Year Brings Key Changes

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

10 Tips from Imoti.com When Buying Your First Home in Bulgaria

Buying your first home? A must-read guide for first-time buyers.

Business » Properties | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:02

How Bulgaria’s Businesses Will Effortlessly Adapt to the Euro with Card Payments

With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro, merchants and consumers will benefit from a smoother, more efficient payment system

Business | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 08:35

Bulgarian Homes Far More Affordable Than Western European Capitals

Housing in Bulgaria remains considerably more accessible than in most Western European countries

Business » Properties | September 13, 2025, Saturday // 11:53

Bulgarian Companies Set to Gain as Eurozone Entry Raises Valuations

Manyu Moravenov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE), has stated that Bulgarian companies are expected to become more expensive following the country’s accession to the eurozone. He made the remarks during an informational event in Bl

Business | September 12, 2025, Friday // 08:22

Sofia and Bucharest to Be Linked by New Daily Flights Starting October

A new direct air connection between Sofia and Bucharest will be launched on October 1, 2025

Business » Tourism | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 16:42

Bulgarian Dairy Prices Outstrip Germany and France, Possible Cartel Suspected

CITUB (Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria) President Plamen Dimitrov has raised concerns over the unusually high prices of dairy products in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria