Bulgaria’s Workforce Boom: Returning Citizens and Foreign Workers Set New Records

Bulgaria is experiencing a surge in both returning Bulgarians and incoming foreign workers, setting new records in labor movement. Human resources expert Georgi Parvanov told Bloomberg TV that the number of Bulgarians returning from abroad has reached about 60,000 this year, with the majority coming from Northern European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands. He noted that roughly one-third of the Bulgarian diaspora - estimated at 2.5 to 3 million people - express a desire to return under favorable conditions, a shift that could significantly affect the country’s demographics, labor market, and investment climate.

At the same time, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has issued around 23,000 work permits for foreign workers in the first half of this year alone, approaching last year’s total of 34,000. Among these, approximately 11,000 are seasonal workers, while the remainder hold “D” visas, allowing stays of one to three years with renewal. The majority of foreign employees hail from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, India, Nepal, and recently, Indonesia. Parvanov projects that foreign worker permits in 2025 could reach a record 50,000, bringing cumulative arrivals to more than 100,000.

Despite common perceptions, foreign labor is not cheap in Bulgaria. Parvanov explained that these workers receive conditions equal to those of Bulgarian employees. He cautioned that some employers hire on an ad hoc basis without planning for the multi-year visa renewal period. Nonetheless, foreign workers tend to integrate effectively, demonstrating high motivation, adaptability, and a willingness to acquire new skills quickly, even under challenging circumstances. Many are prepared to work overtime and support families back home, contributing to a strong success rate in employment.

The country faces an increasing shortage of low-skilled Bulgarian workers, and Parvanov anticipates that medium-skilled specialists from abroad will also be recruited in the coming years. He emphasized the importance of developing a national strategy to determine whether these workers are intended to remain in Bulgaria permanently, highlighting the broader implications for the labor market and long-term economic planning.