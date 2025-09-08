Bulgarian Homes Far More Affordable Than Western European Capitals

Housing in Bulgaria remains considerably more accessible than in most Western European countries, according to construction sector experts. In large Bulgarian cities, property prices are roughly four to eight times lower than those in major Western European capitals. While incomes are generally higher in Western Europe, the cost of purchasing a home far exceeds local earnings, making property ownership far more challenging.

In practical terms, someone earning an average salary in Sofia can afford about 0.7 square meters of living space, whereas in larger European capitals, a single monthly salary only buys approximately 0.15 square meters. Consequently, residents of major European cities often spend many more years working before they can afford to purchase a home, with high rents further preventing savings for down payments. This forces many to rent for much of their lives.

The limited availability of housing in many Western European capitals contributes to the high property prices, sometimes up to five times higher than in Sofia. By contrast, Sofia benefits from ongoing construction activity, which helps to moderate price growth and keeps homes relatively more attainable for residents.