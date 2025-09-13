Despite Higher Wages, Over 12% of Employed Bulgarians Remain Below Poverty Line

Society | September 13, 2025, Saturday // 09:49
Bulgaria: Despite Higher Wages, Over 12% of Employed Bulgarians Remain Below Poverty Line Photo: Stella Ivanova

Despite a noticeable rise in Bulgaria’s minimum wage in recent years, the number of employed individuals living below the poverty line continues to grow. Official documents accompanying the government’s 2026 poverty line decree indicate that the threshold will be set at 764 leva, up 19.7% from this year’s 638 leva.

Analysis of the data for 2024 shows that 12.1% of employed Bulgarians aged 18-64 are considered poor, marking a 0.4 percentage point increase from the previous year. Part-time workers face roughly three times the risk of poverty compared with those in full-time positions, while employed women have a 2.5 percentage point lower risk of falling into poverty than men. By comparison, in 2022, 10% of employed individuals in the same age group were living below the poverty line.

Educational attainment remains a key factor influencing the likelihood of working poverty. According to NSI statistics, individuals with little or no formal education are the most vulnerable, with 56.3% living in poverty. This risk declines significantly with higher education levels: those with secondary education are five times less likely to be poor, while the share of working poor among people with higher education is the lowest at 4.8%.

Last year, with a poverty threshold of 638 leva, 1.326 million people, or 20.6% of Bulgaria’s population, were living below the poverty line, underscoring the persistent challenge of working poverty despite economic gains.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: poverty line, Bulgarians, wage

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Labor Minister Highlights Wage Increases and Fight Against Shadow Economy

Bulgaria has seen a 12% rise in average salaries, Labor and Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov

Politics | September 5, 2025, Friday // 08:07

Bulgarians Least Optimistic About EU Benefits, Inflation Tops Concerns

The latest Eurobarometer survey reveals that Bulgarians remain the most skeptical in the European Union about the benefits of membership

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:16

Poverty Line in Bulgaria to Rise to 390 Euros in 2026, Covering Over 1.4 Million People

Bulgaria’s official poverty line for 2026 has been set at 764 leva (390 euros), marking an increase of 126 leva, or 19.7% compared to the current threshold

Society | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 08:04

Greece Tops Bulgarians’ Summer Travel List with Over 260,000 Visitors in July

In July, more than a quarter of a million Bulgarians chose Greece as their summer destination, according to data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Tourism | September 1, 2025, Monday // 11:05

Why 70% of Bulgarians Applaud Every Time Their Plane Lands

A recent study by Wizz Air has revealed that a significant number of passengers from Bulgaria clap upon landing

Business » Tourism | August 30, 2025, Saturday // 09:24

Bulgarians Lead the EU in Financial Dissatisfaction Despite Short Working Hours

Eurostat data reveal that Bulgarians are the least satisfied in the EU with their personal financial situation

Business | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 08:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Warm Saturday Ahead, Showers and Storms to End the Weekend

On Saturday, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny conditions across much of the country, though light

Society » Environment | September 12, 2025, Friday // 17:01

Over 50 Responders Tackle Growing Wildfire in Rila Monastery Park

The wildfire in Rila Monastery Nature Park continues to expand, having already engulfed more than 700 acres

Society » Environment | September 12, 2025, Friday // 12:25

Bulgarian Doctoral Student Anna-Maria Halacheva Recognized by European Commission

Anna-Maria Halacheva, a doctoral researcher at the Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies (INSAIT) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski," has been highlighted by the European Commission as an exemplary young European

Society | September 12, 2025, Friday // 11:00

COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Rise Slightly, Prof. Kantardzhiev Urges Vaccination for Seniors

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 remains present, with cases showing a slight rise in recent weeks

Society » Health | September 12, 2025, Friday // 09:01

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria on September 12

On September 12, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds developing around and after midday.

Society » Environment | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:12

Bulgaria’s New 'Europe' Highway: Drivers Can Expect Full Access Very Soon

The entire “Europe” (Evropa) highway will be accessible to traffic starting Sunday, announced Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov during a meeting of the Committee on Regional Policy

Society | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 11:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria