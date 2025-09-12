Bulgaria at the Heart of New EU Corridor Connecting Greece and Ukraine

World » EU | September 12, 2025, Friday // 15:25
The European Union will establish a new strategic transport corridor linking the Greek port of Alexandroupolis with the Ukrainian city of Odesa, passing through Bulgaria, Greek authorities announced, as reported by Bulgarian National Radio. This initiative is part of the expansion of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), designed to improve the movement of goods and passengers between the Aegean and Black Seas.

Dubbed the Alexandroupolis-Odesa corridor, the route will traverse Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova, with the Bulgarian port of Varna and the country’s railway links playing a pivotal role. The corridor will integrate multiple modes of transport, including roads, railways, inland waterways, ports, airports, terminals, and urban hubs. According to Athens, the project aims to stimulate economic growth, enhance access to jobs and public services, and strengthen social and territorial cohesion across the region.

In recent weeks, transport ministers from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine held online discussions with European Commission representatives. The talks focused on securing financing, planning the necessary infrastructure, and ensuring integration of the corridor into the TEN-T network. Funding is expected to come from a combination of European Union sources and national budgets, Greek media noted.

Beyond economic benefits, the corridor carries strategic geopolitical significance. It will strengthen Ukraine’s connection to the EU, provide alternative supply routes during conflicts, and reduce regional dependencies. For Bulgaria, the project involves upgrading key sections of road and rail infrastructure, including links to Varna and the northern border, to facilitate smooth transport of both goods and passengers.

The corridor’s main network is slated for completion by 2030, with technical, environmental, and infrastructure assessments ongoing in the meantime. Once operational, it is expected to accelerate regional economic activity and become a crucial component of Europe’s updated transport map.

