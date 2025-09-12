The Heart of Technology Beats Again in Istanbul: TEKNOFEST 2025

World | September 12, 2025, Friday // 11:21
Bulgaria: The Heart of Technology Beats Again in Istanbul: TEKNOFEST 2025

13th edition, taking place from September 17–21, 2025. Organized under the leadership of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Industry and Technology, TEKNOFEST has inspired nearly 11 million visitors to date and continues to shape the future of innovation.

Bringing together young people from around the world who dream, design, and build with science and technology, TEKNOFEST will once again make global headlines with its record-breaking competitions and events. Following TEKNOFEST TRNC and TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, the third stop of TEKNOFEST 2025 will unite technology and excitement in the unique atmosphere of Istanbul.

This year's festival will feature 58 main and 137 sub-competition categories, providing more than 85 million TL (approx. $2M) in support to finalist teams and over 65 million TL (approx. $1.6M) in awards for winners. Extensive material support will also help projects advance further, while participants from across the globe share knowledge and collaborate on groundbreaking innovations.

Beyond competitions, TEKNOFEST İstanbul will deliver an unforgettable visitor experience with spectacular air shows, exhibitions, workshops, immersive simulations, a planetarium, trade fair activities, and special student flight events.

Festival entry will be permitted daily between 09:00 and 19:00.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

TEKNOFEST, Istanbul, Turkiye

