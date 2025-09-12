If Elections Were Held Today in Bulgaria: GERB Leads, APS and TISP Left Out

A recent study by the Bulgarian sociological agency Market Links paints a picture of growing societal unease and a perception that freedoms are increasingly constrained, while power becomes concentrated in certain political circles. Dobromir Zhivkov, presenting the findings, noted that many Bulgarians feel the government is not acting independently. He suggested that behind the Prime Minister and the cabinet, other influential forces shape decisions. “Mr. Borissov appears not merely as the head of the largest political party, but as the figure effectively running the country,” Zhivkov observed, referencing the GERB party leader. The survey also highlights concerns over the concentration of influence around Delyan Peevski, whose network of institutions and loyalists seems to consolidate significant power. This has fostered a widespread sense of opaque governance.

Trust in Bulgaria’s institutions remains low. The parliament traditionally ranks as the least trusted institution, with only 11% of respondents expressing confidence. The judicial system, particularly the prosecutor’s office, also suffers from deep public skepticism. Political groups such as "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Revival", "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), and "Greatness" show the highest levels of disapproval toward both legislative and judicial bodies.

Interest in early elections is moderate. According to the survey, 41% of Bulgarians are clearly in favor, another 23% lean toward supporting them, while 13% are undecided. Only 6% say “rather no,” and 17% categorically reject the idea. Despite this, Market Links reports no major shift in party preferences if elections were held immediately.

In such a scenario, GERB would remain the leading political force with 22.8% support. WCC-DB follows with 13.3%, and DPS-New Beginning emerges as the third-strongest party at 12.6%. "Revival" would take 9.7% of the vote, the left-wing parties 5%, MECH 4.2%, and "Greatness" narrowly crosses the 4% threshold with 4.1%. Notably, Ahmed Dogan’s APS and Slavi Trifonov’s “There is Such a People” (TISP) would fall short of parliamentary representation, garnering only around 3%.

The survey does not account for a possible new party associated with President Rumen Radev. Zhivkov suggested that any support for this prospective political force is likely to come from non-voters rather than those currently engaged in the electoral process.

Source: Market Links