Zapad 2025: Massive Russian-Belarusian War Games Send NATO Scrambling

Belarus and Russia have begun large-scale joint military exercises under the name Zapad 2025, intensifying concerns among NATO member states along the eastern flank. The drills started on 12 September and will continue until 16 September, taking place at training grounds inside both Belarus and Russia. According to the Belarusian state agency BelTA, the maneuvers are designed to strengthen coordination between the two militaries, practise repelling “potential aggression,” and enhance the overall security of the Union State.

The program focuses on improving command structures, refining troop management in crisis scenarios, and testing field readiness. Military units are training to counter possible threats along the Union State’s borders, with emphasis on stabilizing security in case of confrontation. These exercises are part of a broader cycle of preparations that have unfolded over the past months and form a regular event in the joint defense calendar of Moscow and Minsk.

Although the drills are concentrated on Belarusian territory, primarily in areas away from the western frontier, NATO has been watching closely. The Zapad exercises have long been a source of unease for neighbouring states, given that past iterations served as cover for Russian preparations ahead of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Satellite imagery analyses published earlier this year show Belarus modernising several military airfields and expanding missile infrastructure. Analysts believe new bases, including one near Minsk, could have strategic value for Russia’s war effort, possibly hosting ballistic missiles.

In direct response, Poland fully closed its border crossings with Belarus at midnight on 12 September, halting both passenger and cargo traffic. Polish authorities framed the move as a necessary security measure, pointing to the drills as deliberately provocative and aimed at intimidating Poland and the EU. Warsaw has stationed some 40,000 troops along its eastern frontier and in the Kaliningrad direction. Latvia, too, has shut down its border crossings with Russia and Belarus for the week, while both Warsaw and Riga imposed restrictions on air traffic in border zones.

The heightened alert comes only days after Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace in what officials described as an unprecedented and targeted attack. Nineteen drones were recorded on 10 September, marking the first time Poland’s air force had engaged and downed Russian aerial targets since the beginning of the invasion. The incident triggered Poland’s request for consultations under NATO’s Article 4, underscoring the seriousness of the escalation. France and Germany have already reinforced Polish air defense efforts, deploying fighter jets to the region.

Meanwhile, diplomatic exchanges are running parallel to military developments. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv on 12 September, welcomed by his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha. The two underlined their unity in confronting Russian provocations and confirmed plans to deepen defense cooperation. Discussions are set to cover security guarantees, Ukraine’s EU and NATO aspirations, and new measures to increase pressure on Moscow. Sikorski’s trip follows Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pledge to work closely with Kyiv, including dispatching Polish military specialists to learn Ukrainian techniques for intercepting drones.

The Zapad drills, held every four years, have consistently drawn scrutiny from Europe. While Minsk and Moscow frame them as defensive in nature, regional leaders see them as both a rehearsal for hybrid threats and a signal of Russia’s willingness to escalate tensions at NATO’s doorstep. This year’s edition, unfolding amid drone incursions and sharpened rhetoric, has placed the alliance’s eastern flank on its highest state of vigilance in years.