Michelle Obama to Visit Romania for the First Time as Keynote Guest at Impact Bucharest
Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama is set to make her first-ever visit to Romania on September 17 and 18, where she will be a keynote guest at the international business and technology forum Impact Bucharest. The gathering will take place at the Romexpo exhibition center in the Romanian capital, local outlet Ziare reported.
Obama will join a line-up of internationally recognized figures, sharing personal stories and insights that have influenced lives and inspired change. Organizers describe her participation as a unique opportunity for the Romanian audience to hear firsthand about the personal and political challenges she has faced, the lessons she has drawn from them, and her understanding of what genuine leadership entails.
Her presence is highlighted by one of her widely quoted reflections on leadership, delivered in 2017: “True leadership comes from serving others, not dominating them.” According to the event team, her message resonates with the core theme of the forum - innovation, leadership, and building impact.
Impact Bucharest itself is an international platform focused on economics, technology, and innovation. It will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and industry leaders for two days of discussions and exchanges on September 17 and 18.
Earthquake of 5.2 Magnitude Shakes Greek Island
A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 struck off the Greek island of Euboea shortly after midnight
Vucic Boasts Russian Award and Chinese Acclaim: 'The Whole of China is Chanting My Name'
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic highlighted the significance of his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing both the historical and contemporary recognition he has received
Romania Issues Air Alert Amid Russian Strikes Near Border
The General Inspectorate for Emergencies in Romania issued a warning via the RO-ALERT system for the northern area of Tulcea County overnight
Rising Prices Leave Greeks Struggling for Basic Meals and Medical Care
A Eurostat survey reveals that a significant portion of the Greek population struggles to afford a basic nutritious diet
EU Rapporteur: Serbia Under Vucic Has No Path to the Union
Tonino Picula, the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia, stated that Brussels no longer harbors illusions about President Aleksandar Vucic or the nature of his administration
Romania Pushes for Expanded Black Sea Patrols with Bulgaria and Turkey Amid Russian Threats
Romania has proposed an expansion of its existing Black Sea mission with Bulgaria and Turkey