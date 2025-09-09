Michelle Obama to Visit Romania for the First Time as Keynote Guest at Impact Bucharest

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama is set to make her first-ever visit to Romania on September 17 and 18, where she will be a keynote guest at the international business and technology forum Impact Bucharest. The gathering will take place at the Romexpo exhibition center in the Romanian capital, local outlet Ziare reported.

Obama will join a line-up of internationally recognized figures, sharing personal stories and insights that have influenced lives and inspired change. Organizers describe her participation as a unique opportunity for the Romanian audience to hear firsthand about the personal and political challenges she has faced, the lessons she has drawn from them, and her understanding of what genuine leadership entails.

Her presence is highlighted by one of her widely quoted reflections on leadership, delivered in 2017: “True leadership comes from serving others, not dominating them.” According to the event team, her message resonates with the core theme of the forum - innovation, leadership, and building impact.

Impact Bucharest itself is an international platform focused on economics, technology, and innovation. It will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and industry leaders for two days of discussions and exchanges on September 17 and 18.