Poland and Latvia Restrict Airspace After Russian Drone Incursions

Poland and Latvia have moved to restrict parts of their airspace following a night of Russian drone incursions, an incident that has escalated tensions within NATO’s eastern flank. Both governments confirmed the measures after multiple drones crossed into Polish territory.

In Poland, the ban covers the eastern regions bordering Belarus and Ukraine. The restrictions took effect overnight and will remain in force until December 9. Latvia has followed with a similar order, closing its eastern airspace along the frontier with Russia and Belarus until September 18, with the option to extend the closure further if necessary.

The U.S. response came directly from President Donald Trump, who described the drone incursion as “possibly a mistake,” but nonetheless expressed concern. “It may have been a mistake. Nevertheless, I am not happy with the situation there. I hope the end is near,” he stated.

Reports from Warsaw indicate that around 20 Russian drones entered Polish skies late Tuesday, some of which were shot down - marking the first time hostile drones have been intercepted over NATO soil. France quickly announced the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to bolster Poland’s air defenses, while Germany pledged additional support with two Eurofighter aircraft to patrol alongside Polish forces.

At the diplomatic level, Ukraine continued consultations with its allies. President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, where discussions focused on tightening sanctions against Russia and expanding cooperation on arms production. The meeting underscored ongoing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and economic resilience amid the war.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is expected in Kyiv today for talks with Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials. Her visit is intended to reaffirm London’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense and signal continued backing in the face of Russian aggression.

The developments come as Poland has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to address the drone incursions, highlighting the growing risks of Russia’s war spilling further into NATO territory.