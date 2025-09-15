COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Rise Slightly, Prof. Kantardzhiev Urges Vaccination for Seniors

Society » HEALTH | September 12, 2025, Friday // 09:01
Bulgaria: COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Rise Slightly, Prof. Kantardzhiev Urges Vaccination for Seniors

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 remains present, with cases showing a slight rise in recent weeks. According to Prof. Dr. Todor Kantardzhiev, vaccination consultant to the Sofia Municipality and former head of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases, there has been a 5.45% increase in registered infections compared to the previous week. He stressed in an interview with BNT that the virus has not disappeared and will continue to circulate.

Kantardzhiev underlined that coronavirus is constantly mutating and, much like sore throats, will remain a recurring issue. He pointed out that many people are once again testing themselves, with rapid tests becoming popular. If a test turns out positive and symptoms such as a sore throat are present, his advice is simple: stay at home. He recommended basic remedies like lemon and baking soda, as well as other effective methods to disinfect the upper respiratory tract.

The professor also called on vulnerable groups, especially elderly people, to consider vaccination. In his words, it is advisable not only for seniors but also for mothers who want to better protect themselves. This year’s flu vaccine, he noted, is trivalent rather than quadrivalent, which marks a change from previous seasons.

Kantardzhiev further addressed the issue of antibiotic use in Bulgaria. While he admitted there are cases where antibiotics are necessary, he warned against improper storage and use. Medicines kept “in a damp place, such as a bathroom,” he stressed, lose their effectiveness and cannot be relied upon.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Bulgaria, Kantardzhiev

Related Articles:

Get Ready, Bulgaria: Your Wallet Won’t Fit the New Euro Banknotes!

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, citizens will need to prepare not only for a new currency but also for practical adjustments such as wallets and cash handlin

Society | September 15, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Only in Bulgaria: Imitation Cheese Sold Legally While Real Dairy Shrinks

In Bulgaria, imitation cheese is widely sold under the label of "imitation product," a practice virtually unique within the European Union

Business » Industry | September 15, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians Live the Shortest in the EU Despite Overall Gains

Eurostat’s latest preliminary figures show that life expectancy in the European Union climbed to 81.7 years in 2024

Society » Health | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

How Bulgaria’s Businesses Will Effortlessly Adapt to the Euro with Card Payments

With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro, merchants and consumers will benefit from a smoother, more efficient payment system

Business | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Workforce Boom: Returning Citizens and Foreign Workers Set New Records

Bulgaria is experiencing a surge in both returning Bulgarians and incoming foreign workers

Business | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Homes Far More Affordable Than Western European Capitals

Housing in Bulgaria remains considerably more accessible than in most Western European countries

Business » Properties | September 13, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Orders 580,000 Flu Vaccines Ahead of Autumn-Winter Season

Bulgaria has secured 580,000 doses of flu vaccines for the upcoming autumn-winter season

Society » Health | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria Braces for New COVID-19 Wave, Experts Expect Peak by Late September

Health authorities in Bulgaria are warning of a new wave of COVID-19, with the peak expected toward the end of Septembe

Society » Health | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 16:21

Alarming Surge: Nearly One in Three Bulgarian Children Now Overweight

UNICEF has warned that childhood obesity has now overtaken undernutrition as the leading form of malnutrition worldwide, with one in ten children and adolescents affected

Society » Health | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

Bulgaria Faces New COVID Wave: Infections Rising 30% Weekly, Experts Warn

COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria are rising sharply, with weekly increases of around 30%, signaling the onset of a new wave that could soon see the number of infections double

Society » Health | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Healthy Life Expectancy Among Women - What’s Behind the Numbers?

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgarian women rank among the European Union’s healthiest, with life expectancy in good health trailing only that of women in Malta

Society » Health | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:20

COVID-19 Cases Surge Again in Bulgaria: Doctors Warn What’s Coming Next

With the onset of autumn, Bulgaria is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases

Society » Health | September 1, 2025, Monday // 16:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria