COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Rise Slightly, Prof. Kantardzhiev Urges Vaccination for Seniors

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 remains present, with cases showing a slight rise in recent weeks. According to Prof. Dr. Todor Kantardzhiev, vaccination consultant to the Sofia Municipality and former head of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases, there has been a 5.45% increase in registered infections compared to the previous week. He stressed in an interview with BNT that the virus has not disappeared and will continue to circulate.

Kantardzhiev underlined that coronavirus is constantly mutating and, much like sore throats, will remain a recurring issue. He pointed out that many people are once again testing themselves, with rapid tests becoming popular. If a test turns out positive and symptoms such as a sore throat are present, his advice is simple: stay at home. He recommended basic remedies like lemon and baking soda, as well as other effective methods to disinfect the upper respiratory tract.

The professor also called on vulnerable groups, especially elderly people, to consider vaccination. In his words, it is advisable not only for seniors but also for mothers who want to better protect themselves. This year’s flu vaccine, he noted, is trivalent rather than quadrivalent, which marks a change from previous seasons.

Kantardzhiev further addressed the issue of antibiotic use in Bulgaria. While he admitted there are cases where antibiotics are necessary, he warned against improper storage and use. Medicines kept “in a damp place, such as a bathroom,” he stressed, lose their effectiveness and cannot be relied upon.