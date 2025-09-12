Russian Drone Attack Pushes NATO States Toward Ukrainian Air Defense Solutions

European countries have rushed to seek Ukrainian-made anti-drone systems in the wake of Russia’s unprecedented drone strike on Polish territory on September 10, officials and defense companies confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

A European military diplomat, speaking anonymously, said that talks with Ukraine on investments in interceptor drones were already underway, but the attack has greatly intensified interest. “We need to be prepared for war, so it is high time to be learning from Ukraine,” the diplomat stressed.

According to Bohdan Popov, head of analytics at the Ukrainian defense advisory firm Triada Trade Partners, inquiries from Poland began almost immediately after the incident, soon followed by requests from Germany, Denmark, and the Baltic states. “Russia has shown that they are not afraid to strike NATO countries directly. So NATO states are now searching for solutions,” he explained. The most sought-after items are the new Ukrainian interceptor drones unveiled just three months ago by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Europe’s military stockpiles are largely ill-suited for drone warfare, relying on expensive missiles built for precision strikes against high-value targets. During the September 10 attack - the first direct NATO military engagement with Russian assets since the start of the full-scale invasion - an array of Polish F-16s, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS, NATO refueling aircraft, and German Patriots were mobilized, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported. In that engagement, Sidewinder missiles worth about USD400,000 each were used to bring down cheap Russian kamikaze drones, reportedly “Gerberas” made of plywood and foam that cost roughly USD10,000.

By contrast, Ukraine’s interceptors - modified quadcopters capable of high speeds and altitudes - carry explosive charges that detonate near enemy drones, destroying them mid-air. These systems, priced at around USD5,000 per unit, are far cheaper than the weapons NATO has had to employ.

The surge in interest, however, comes with concerns. Ukrainian manufacturers report that alongside genuine inquiries, they are also fielding requests that appear to be thinly disguised attempts at industrial espionage. A founder of the Wild Hornets charity, which produces the Sting interceptor drone, confirmed that inquiries were arriving “from all over the world” but expressed suspicion about the motives behind some of them.

Exports of such technology remain tightly controlled by Ukraine’s Government Export Control Office, which has not disclosed its standards for approving overseas sales. Still, Bohdan Popov noted that if demand rises further - particularly from NATO neighbors facing heightened Russian aggression - Kyiv may open the way for wider export of interceptor systems.

Nobody knows what tomorrow or the coming weeks will bring,” Popov said. “Ukraine remains the most proven source of answers on how to fight Russia and defend against its airstrikes.

