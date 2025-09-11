Christine Lagarde: Bulgaria to Have Full Voice at ECB Following Euro Adoption

September 11, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Christine Lagarde: Bulgaria to Have Full Voice at ECB Following Euro Adoption

Bulgaria will have a voice at the European Central Bank (ECB) meetings, ECB President Christine Lagarde assured, following the first session after the summer recess. For the first time, Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev attended as an observer. Starting January 1, when Bulgaria adopts the euro, he will participate fully alongside the other 20 governors from eurozone member states.

Lagarde highlighted that the adoption of the euro will bring stability to Bulgaria. “Every member around the table, whether from a small or large country, has a voice that is respected and considered. I make sure this principle is followed closely when I lead the meetings and organize consultations,” she said.

On the topic of consumer protection during the lev-to-euro transition, Lagarde encouraged citizens to verify conversions and expressed confidence in existing safeguards. “Some merchants may exploit the conversion to slightly raise prices, but the authorities have tools for consumers to check the accuracy. Since August, a calculator has been available, along with dual pricing in levs and euros,” she noted.

When asked about political developments in France, her home country, Lagarde said that as a central banker she does not focus on national politics. She expressed confidence that policymakers would work to minimize uncertainty during periods of instability.

The ECB decided to keep its key interest rates unchanged, noting that inflation is expected to remain around the two percent target. While economic risks persist, the threat of a trade war has eased.

