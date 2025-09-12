Bulgarian Companies Set to Gain as Eurozone Entry Raises Valuations

Business | September 12, 2025, Friday // 08:22
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Companies Set to Gain as Eurozone Entry Raises Valuations

Manyu Moravenov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE), has stated that Bulgarian companies are expected to become more expensive following the country’s accession to the eurozone. He made the remarks during an informational event in Blagoevgrad, held as part of a nationwide campaign to introduce the single European currency.

Moravenov highlighted that adopting the euro will benefit Bulgaria’s capital market, which reflects a broad cross-section of the national economy. He emphasized that this impact is already noticeable, with the SOFIX index ranking among Europe’s top performers this year. Additionally, the number of small investors has increased by roughly 30 percent.

Eurozone membership will also open doors for closer integration and partnerships between the BSE and other European capital market institutions. “We are in serious talks with smaller exchanges in the eurozone, and this will be a key focus in the coming years,” he noted.

A major advantage of joining the euro will be the elimination of currency risk in company valuations. Although the lev is pegged to the euro, some investors still view it as a separate currency, which can restrict participation or create conversion challenges. By adopting the euro, these barriers will be removed, expanding the pool of potential investors.

Moravenov also pointed out the role of Bulgaria’s sovereign credit rating. The rating has already been upgraded, and another increase of at least one point is anticipated next year. This improvement enables cheaper debt issuance not only for the state but also for Bulgarian companies, lowering financing costs.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: companies, Eurozone, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Soldiers Can Now Serve Until 57 Under New Defence Act Changes

The Bulgarian government has adopted amendments to the Defence and Armed Forces Act, introducing several significant reforms for military personnel and their families

Politics » Defense | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 08:53

Missile Debris from Russian Pantsir System Recovered off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The Bulgarian Navy announced today that an unusual object was recovered from the sea near Veleka beach, close to the village of Sinemorets in Tsarevo municipality

Politics » Defense | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 21:00

Bulgarian Citizen Seeks Vladivostok Residency, Citing 'Persecution' of Russian Culture at Home

Bulgarian citizen Georgi Iliev, 53, has filed for permanent residency in Vladivostok, citing what he describes as persecution of the Russian language and culture in Bulgaria

Politics | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 14:02

Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Ends Formula 3 Season as Vice-Champion

Nikola Tsolov finished the Formula 3 season as vice-champion after securing second place in the feature race of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:12

Bulgarian Showdown in New York Ends with Ivanov Lifting the US Open Trophy

Ivan Ivanov claimed his second consecutive junior Grand Slam title after defeating Alexander Vasilev in an all-Bulgarian final at the US Open

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 18:53

Historic First: Two Bulgarians Face Off in US Open Junior Final

Two Bulgarian juniors will face each other in the US Open boys’ singles final, marking a historic moment for the country’s tennis

Sports | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Sofia and Bucharest to Be Linked by New Daily Flights Starting October

A new direct air connection between Sofia and Bucharest will be launched on October 1, 2025

Business » Tourism | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 16:42

Bulgarian Dairy Prices Outstrip Germany and France, Possible Cartel Suspected

CITUB (Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria) President Plamen Dimitrov has raised concerns over the unusually high prices of dairy products in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:11

Danish Pharma Giant Novo Nordisk Announces Massive Layoffs as Competition Intensifies

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has announced one of the largest workforce reductions in its history, cutting a total of 9,000 positions worldwide

Business | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 19:05

Expert Flags Lending Growth and Minimum Wage Issues as Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro

Stoyan Panchev, economist at the Expert Club for Economics and Politics, expressed confidence that loan interest rates in Bulgaria are unlikely to rise following the country’s entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 08:03

Germany and France Target Russian Lukoil, Raising Stakes for Bulgaria

Germany and France are advocating for the inclusion of Russian oil giant Lukoil in the European Union’s upcoming 19th sanctions package targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine

Business » Energy | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:36

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Second Home Ownership

Homeownership remains a common aspiration across Europe, with 69% of citizens owning at least one property

Business » Properties | September 8, 2025, Monday // 11:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria