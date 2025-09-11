Bulgaria's Opposition Prepares Fifth No-Confidence Motion Against Zhelyazkov Government

Three opposition groups in Parliament: "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) announced plans to submit a motion of no confidence against the government in the coming days. The statement came from WCC-DB MP Ivaylo Mirchev, who noted that "Revival" has not signed on, but any party will be free to support the measure once it reaches the plenary floor.

Mirchev explained that the motion is grounded in concerns over corruption and the deepening water crisis, which he described as clear signs of state capture. He also took aim at the Interior Ministry, saying its response to the controversy surrounding Ruse police chief Nikolay Kozhuharov had been misleading. According to him, Interior Minister Daniel Mitov’s account of the incident does not match the facts, and the decision to install a 30 km/h speed sign only after the event was an act of self-humiliation for the ministry. He added that an immediate resignation by Mitov would be the most honourable course of action.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, also of WCC-DB, stressed that the Interior Ministry currently ranks lowest in Europe in terms of public trust, citing Eurostat data. He accused the institution of systematically protecting the criminal underworld and argued that lasting reform would require rooting out entrenched influences that have forced out honest officers.

Addressing international security, Mirchev warned that Bulgaria faces a greater threat than Poland from Russian drone incursions, given the country’s geographical position. He urged Bulgarians to stop treating the war as something distant, describing the strikes as a calculated and dangerous provocation from Moscow. “Europe must act decisively to counter Putin’s aggression,” he said.

The no-confidence motion will be the fifth faced by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government since it took office just over nine months ago. The cabinet has already survived four similar challenges: one brought by "Revival" over foreign policy, a second by MECH over corruption, a third from "Revival" on fiscal policy (supported by "Greatness" and MECH), and a fourth filed by "Revival" with the backing of MECH and "Revival", targeting environmental and water policy.

For the current attempt to succeed, at least 121 MPs, half plus one of the 240-seat chamber, must vote in favour. The ruling majority, composed of GERB, "There Is Such a People" (TISP), Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), along with DPS–New Beginning, currently holds 131 seats, giving the government a numerical advantage in the vote.