In the EP: The Left Pushes No-Confidence Motion Against von der Leyen’s Commission

World » EU | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:23
The Left group in the European Parliament has launched a no-confidence motion against the European Commission, just a day after a similar initiative was introduced by the far-right Patriots for Europe group. The left-wing alliance secured the required 72 signatures - one-tenth of all MEPs - combining its 46 members with support from the Greens/EFA, non-affiliated lawmakers such as Germany’s Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, and even one Socialist and Democrat, Irish MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

The motion seeks to force the resignation of Ursula von der Leyen’s College of Commissioners and highlights two central points of contention: the Commission’s trade policies and its stance on the war in Gaza. The Left denounces the EU-US trade deal as “asymmetrical, prejudicial and undemocratic,” warning it reduces the bloc to “a Donald Trump vassal.” The EU-Mercosur agreement is also attacked, described as a threat to European agriculture. Manon Aubry, co-president of the Left group, accused the Commission of pushing deals “by force” and ignoring democratic accountability.

On Gaza, the motion condemns what it calls the Commission’s “failure to act,” demanding suspension of the EU-Israel association agreement, sanctions on Israel, and a full arms embargo. Aubry noted that the EU has “closed its eyes” to one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of the century, citing more than 60,000 deaths. The motion also criticizes the Commission’s lack of action on the climate and social crises, concluding that von der Leyen and her team should step down.

By Parliament procedure, the motion will first undergo a legal verification of signatures before being brought to plenary. A debate must then be held at least 24 hours after its announcement, followed by a vote no sooner than 48 hours later. Given that the far-right also filed its own motion within hours, both are expected to be debated and voted on in early October - marking the first time in EU history that two censure attempts against the Commission will be considered in the same week.

Passing a motion of censure requires a two-thirds majority of votes cast, as well as an absolute majority of all MEPs - a threshold rarely achieved. In July, a Conservative-led motion failed with only 175 votes in favor against 360 opposed. Success this time would likely require both the radical left and far-right to unite, but The Left’s leaders Aubry and Martin Schirdewan ruled out supporting the Patriots’ motion despite shared criticism of trade policy.

For his part, Patriots for Europe president Jordan Bardella said he would not dismiss backing the Left’s initiative, stressing that his National Rally party “hates sectarianism” and can support texts from other groups if the content aligns. Whether the far-right will endorse the Left’s sharp criticism of the Commission’s position on Gaza remains uncertain.

