Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria on September 12

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:12
Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Bulgaria on September 12

On September 12, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds developing around and after midday. Many regions are expected to see short but intense rain showers, particularly in areas near the Central Balkan Range and the Rhodope Mountains, where rainfall may be abundant and accompanied by thunderstorms. In Eastern Bulgaria, a light easterly breeze is forecast. Daytime highs will range from 23°C to 25°C in the northeast, reaching up to 31°C in the southwest. In Sofia, the maximum temperature will be around 25°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the northern sections will experience cloudy skies and rainfall. Further south, cloud cover will vary, with showers likely in some areas, especially during the second half of the day. Winds will be light and easterly. Temperatures along the coast will reach 24°C to 26°C, while seawater will remain relatively warm at 24°C to 25°C. Sea conditions will be moderate, with waves of 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will be mostly cloudy, with showers expected in the central stretches of the Balkan Mountains and across the Rhodopes. Thunderstorms may also form. Winds will be light, generally from the northwest, though in Rila and Pirin they will be moderate and blowing from the west-southwest. Mountain temperatures will peak around 20°C at 1,200 metres and 13°C at 2,000 metres.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

