China's Auto Industry Logs Record Growth in Production, Sales in First 8 Months

World | Author: CCTV+ |September 11, 2025, Thursday // 14:38
Bulgaria: China's Auto Industry Logs Record Growth in Production, Sales in First 8 Months @CCTV+

China's auto industry achieved a new milestone with both production and sales of automobiles surpassing 20 million units for the first time in the first eight months of this year, according to industry data released on Thursday.

According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), during the January-August period, the country's auto production stood at 21.051 million units, a 12.7 percent year-on-year increase, while sales grew 12.6 percent to 21.128 million units.

CAAM data also showed that new energy vehicle (NEV) production in the same period surged 37.3 percent to over 9.625 million units, with the sales jumping 36.7 percent to 9.62 million units, accounting for 45.5 percent of total new vehicle sales.

The data also revealed that China's auto exports increased by 13.7 percent year on year to 4.292 million units during the period. Notably, NEV exports soared 87.3 percent to nearly 1.532 million units.

Source: CCTV+

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, auto, industry, sales

Related Articles:

Robotic Military Dog Training Featured in China-Russia-Mongolia Border Defense Exercise

The training of robotic dogs and military dogs was featured in the China-Russia-Mongolia joint border defense exercise which concluded on Tuesday

World | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 11:02

Xi Urges BRICS to Unite Against Unilateralism and Defend Global Trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system as he attended a virtual BRICS Summit in Beijing on Monday

World | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 12:06

Bulgarian Producers Losing Ground in Public Tenders to Chinese and Turkish Firms

Nearly 60% of public tenders for electrical and electronic equipment in Bulgaria over the past two years have been awarded to companies from China and Turkey

Business » Industry | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 16:20

Vucic Boasts Russian Award and Chinese Acclaim: 'The Whole of China is Chanting My Name'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic highlighted the significance of his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing both the historical and contemporary recognition he has received

World » Southeast Europe | September 5, 2025, Friday // 15:01

Senior CPC Official Met with Bulgarian Socialist Party Delegation

Li Shulei, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Thursday met in Beijing with a delegation from the Bulgarian Socialist Party led by Atanas Zafirov, the party leader and deputy prime minister of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 5, 2025, Friday // 11:25

New-Generation Tanks, Fighting Vehicles Amaze at China's V-Day Parade

China's newly developed tanks and military vehicles were among the first displays of armaments to march past Tian'anmen Square for inspection on Wednesday, showcasing major advancements over previous-generation vehicles in terms of informatization and bat

World | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Death Toll from Gen Z Protests Rises to 34 in Nepal

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34

World | September 12, 2025, Friday // 10:05

Poland and Latvia Restrict Airspace After Russian Drone Incursions

Poland and Latvia have moved to restrict parts of their airspace following a night of Russian drone incursions, an incident that has escalated tensions within NATO’s eastern flank

World » EU | September 12, 2025, Friday // 09:06

Christine Lagarde: Bulgaria to Have Full Voice at ECB Following Euro Adoption

Bulgaria will have a voice at the European Central Bank (ECB) meetings, ECB President Christine Lagarde assured

World » EU | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 18:37

In the EP: The Left Pushes No-Confidence Motion Against von der Leyen’s Commission

The Left group in the European Parliament has launched a no-confidence motion against the European Commission, just a day after a similar initiative was introduced by the far-right Patriots for Europe group

World » EU | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:23

Russian Security Chiefs Implicated in EuroMaidan Bloodshed, Kyiv Investigators Say

Ukrainian investigators have formally identified senior Russian officials as suspects in the deadly crackdown on EuroMaidan demonstrators in 2014

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 15:34

Pro-Ukrainian Partisans Claim Strike on Russian Pantsir Missile Factory in Tula

The pro-Ukrainian partisan network Atesh announced that it carried out a strike on a defense factory in the Russian city of Tula

World » Russia | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria