China's Auto Industry Logs Record Growth in Production, Sales in First 8 Months

China's auto industry achieved a new milestone with both production and sales of automobiles surpassing 20 million units for the first time in the first eight months of this year, according to industry data released on Thursday.



According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), during the January-August period, the country's auto production stood at 21.051 million units, a 12.7 percent year-on-year increase, while sales grew 12.6 percent to 21.128 million units.



CAAM data also showed that new energy vehicle (NEV) production in the same period surged 37.3 percent to over 9.625 million units, with the sales jumping 36.7 percent to 9.62 million units, accounting for 45.5 percent of total new vehicle sales.



The data also revealed that China's auto exports increased by 13.7 percent year on year to 4.292 million units during the period. Notably, NEV exports soared 87.3 percent to nearly 1.532 million units.

Source: CCTV+