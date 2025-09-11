President Radev: Bulgaria Becoming Increasingly Attractive to German Investors

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria is increasingly appealing to German businesses during a meeting with the leadership of Germany’s Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, who are visiting at his invitation.

“Germany is not only a strategic ally but also one of Bulgaria’s leading investment partners. Bilateral trade is steadily growing, currently surpassing 12 billion euros. German companies account for over 30% of the country’s top 100 investors,” Radev said.

He recalled his recent visit to German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, noting that both leaders recognize the vast potential for further expanding and deepening economic cooperation, and that efforts to enhance collaboration continue at the highest political level.

Highlighting Bulgaria’s growing business appeal, Radev pointed out that nearly 4,000 German companies are now operating in the country. The meeting at “Dondukov” 2 brought together representatives from firms in electric mobility, infrastructure, and tourism, all expressing interest in investing further in Bulgaria.