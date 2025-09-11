President Radev: Bulgaria Becoming Increasingly Attractive to German Investors

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 13:46
Bulgaria: President Radev: Bulgaria Becoming Increasingly Attractive to German Investors

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria is increasingly appealing to German businesses during a meeting with the leadership of Germany’s Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, who are visiting at his invitation.

Germany is not only a strategic ally but also one of Bulgaria’s leading investment partners. Bilateral trade is steadily growing, currently surpassing 12 billion euros. German companies account for over 30% of the country’s top 100 investors,Radev said.

He recalled his recent visit to German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, noting that both leaders recognize the vast potential for further expanding and deepening economic cooperation, and that efforts to enhance collaboration continue at the highest political level.

Highlighting Bulgaria’s growing business appeal, Radev pointed out that nearly 4,000 German companies are now operating in the country. The meeting at “Dondukov” 2 brought together representatives from firms in electric mobility, infrastructure, and tourism, all expressing interest in investing further in Bulgaria.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Germany, Radev

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Doctoral Student Anna-Maria Halacheva Recognized by European Commission

Anna-Maria Halacheva, a doctoral researcher at the Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies (INSAIT) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski," has been highlighted by the European Commission as an exemplary young European

Society | September 12, 2025, Friday // 23:00

COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Rise Slightly, Prof. Kantardzhiev Urges Vaccination for Seniors

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 remains present, with cases showing a slight rise in recent weeks

Society » Health | September 12, 2025, Friday // 09:01

Christine Lagarde: Bulgaria to Have Full Voice at ECB Following Euro Adoption

Bulgaria will have a voice at the European Central Bank (ECB) meetings, ECB President Christine Lagarde assured

World » EU | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 18:37

Bulgaria's Opposition Prepares Fifth No-Confidence Motion Against Zhelyazkov Government

Three opposition groups in Parliament: "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) announced plans to submit a motion of no confidence against the government in the

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 18:23

Bulgaria: Ahmed Dogan Launches New Political Project

Ahmed Dogan, founder and long-time honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has formally announced the start of a new political project

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:36

Bulgaria's PM: Drone Incursion into Poland a 'Provocation' that NATO Must Address

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has strongly condemned the recent violation of Polish airspace by drones, calling it an “unprovoked act” that only heightens regional tensions

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

If Elections Were Held Today in Bulgaria: GERB Leads, APS and TISP Left Out

A recent study by the Bulgarian sociological agency Market Links paints a picture of growing societal unease and a perception that freedoms are increasingly constrained, while power becomes concentrated in certain political circles

Politics | September 12, 2025, Friday // 10:46

Bulgaria's Opposition Prepares Fifth No-Confidence Motion Against Zhelyazkov Government

Three opposition groups in Parliament: "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) announced plans to submit a motion of no confidence against the government in the

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 18:23

Bulgaria: Ahmed Dogan Launches New Political Project

Ahmed Dogan, founder and long-time honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has formally announced the start of a new political project

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:36

Bulgaria's PM: Drone Incursion into Poland a 'Provocation' that NATO Must Address

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has strongly condemned the recent violation of Polish airspace by drones, calling it an “unprovoked act” that only heightens regional tensions

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 17:28

Bulgaria Faces Higher Russian Drone Threat Than Poland, Say MP

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria," warned that the country faces a higher risk than Poland, as Russian drones can reach Bulgarian territory more easily

Politics | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 11:03

Bulgarian Soldiers Can Now Serve Until 57 Under New Defence Act Changes

The Bulgarian government has adopted amendments to the Defence and Armed Forces Act, introducing several significant reforms for military personnel and their families

Politics » Defense | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 08:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria