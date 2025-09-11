Drunk and High: Daniel Terziev Held for Deliberate Tram Incident in Sofia

The Sofia Court of Appeals has confirmed that 22-year-old Daniel Terziev will remain in custody in connection with the September 2 incident in which a tram was derailed in the Bulgarian capital. The chaotic event, which occurred in the early hours, resulted in several crushed vehicles and damage to an underpass exit near the Romanian Embassy, though miraculously, no one was injured.

Court documents cite testimony from the main witness, corroborated by other evidence, indicating that Terziev’s actions were deliberate rather than accidental. Police initially detained a 29-year-old drug dealer who had been drinking with Terziev at the time. The court emphasized that the accused deliberately set the tram in motion, and granting a lighter measure could lead him to flee. After the incident, Terziev avoided reporting to district police, did not go to work, and could not be located at his known addresses, prompting authorities to issue a wanted notice. Additionally, he had a recent prior conviction and committed the act during a suspended sentence, highlighting an elevated public risk. As a result, he will now have to serve the suspended sentence.

The appeal judges upheld the initial decision for detention and rejected the defense request for house arrest. The ruling is final and cannot be appealed. Terziev faces charges for a transport-related crime - damage to railway rolling stock.

In court, Terziev described his actions as “ill-considered,” but prosecutors insist that the damage to the tram was intentional. Toxicology results confirmed that he had cocaine and marijuana in his system at the time, and witness accounts indicate he was also intoxicated when he operated the tram controls.